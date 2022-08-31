Channel 4 announced the news on Twitter alongside a selfie of Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas

It’s almost time to join the next series of bakers in the tent for the Great British Bake Off (GBBO).

The latest season will once again see 12 new bakers put to the test over the course of 10 episodes which will be aired on Channel 4.

Last year Italian-born Giuseppe won the grand prize after wowing the judges with his impressive spread for the Mad Hatters Tea Party.

GBBO will see contestants compete in three different challenges, with each episode including a signature, technical and showstopper.

Fans will join hosts comedian Noel Fielding (The Mighty Boosh) and Matt Lucas (Little Britain) and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Here’s everything you need to know about when the Great British Bake Off 2022 starts.

The Great British Bake Off will be returning for its latest series on Channel 4 in 2022 (Pic: Channel 4)

When is the release date for Great British Bake Off 2022?

Channel 4 has confirmed that Bake Off will be returning to our screens on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm.

The news was announced on Twitter with the caption: “In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…” and featured a selfie of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

Channel 4 has already extended the series for three more seasons.

Richard McKerrow, Chief Executive at Love Productions, said: “We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 for another three years.

“Love Productions’ long-term commitment with Channel 4 illustrates a deep, warm, mutual respect and partnership which enables us to bring Bake Off to the widest audience possible.”

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4, added: “We are thrilled that Channel 4 will continue to serve up Bake Off’s unique combination of warmth, humour and soggy bottoms for years to come.

“Bake Off is all about optimism, celebrating eccentricity and bringing the nation together – precisely what a publicly owned Channel 4 is here to do.”

Is there a trailer?

Channel 4 dropped the first teaser trailer of the new series during the evening schedule on Tuesday 23 August.

Whilst they have not shared it yet on social media, the ten second clip shows fans the Bake Off tent while the theme tune plays in the background.

A squirrel then runs across the countryside, while the words “coming soon” appear over a blue gingham tablecloth.

Who are the Great British Bake Off contestants 2022?

We don’t yet know who the contestants are for this year’s Bake Off.

But we do know that they have been chosen, with filming kicking off in April and finishing in August.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be returning as judges to GBBO on Channel 4 (Pic: Channel 4)

Who are the Great British Bake Off judges?

The Great British Bake Off judges are made up of Prue Leith and original GBBO judge Paul Hollywood.

The pair have confirmed they will return for the next three seasons.

Who are the Great British Bake Off hosts?

The GBBO is hosted by comedians Noel Fielding (The Mighty Boosh) and Matt Lucas (Little Britain).

This will be Lucas’ third year presenting the Channel 4 series after taking over from Sandi Toksvig in 2020.

Where can you watch the Great British Bake Off?

If you want to keep yourself entertained up until GBBO 2022, drops you can catch all of the five Channel 4 seasons on the streaming platform All4.

The BBC seasons which featured Mary Berry and Sue Perkins are not available to watch on All4.