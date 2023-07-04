The biggest names from the show include Ant and Dec and Charlie Hunnam

TV duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are set to produce a reboot of the much-loved BBC drama Byker Grove that helped launch their glittering career.

The new series, titled Byker, is currently in development with Fulwell 73 and Mitre Studios, and will be filmed across Newcastle and Sunderland.

The reboot will see a new generation of teenagers navigating the challenges faced by young adults today, touching on youth and adult storylines, set against a backdrop of Newcastle and the North East.

(Image: NationalWorld/Mark Hall/ Getty)

McPartlin and Donnelly, who played fun-loving duo PJ and Duncan in the original series, will serve as executive producers and creative consultants of the reboot.

But the TV pair aren’t the only ones to have gone on to carve out a name for themselves after the show, with the drama helping to boost the careers of several cast members, with some going on to star in award-winning films.

Here’s a look back at who shot to fame from Byker Grove and where they are now.

Anthony McPartlin

Ant & Dec in Byker Grove and now (Image: BBC and Getty)

One-half of TV duo Ant and Dec, McPartlin is now a successful TV presenter, and former singer, rapper and actor.

The 47-year-old came to prominence in the TV show Byker Grove, playing the role of PJ - a member of the Byker Grove Youth Club.

Since Byker Grove, Ant has gone on to host shows such as SMTV Live (between 1998 and 2001), I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (since 2002) and Britain's Got Talent (since 2007).

Declan Donnelly

Ant & Dec in Byker Grove and now (Image: BBC and Getty)

Declan Donnelly, most famously known as one half of Ant and Dec, also came to prominence alongside co-star McPartlin, in TV drama Byker Grove in the role of Duncan.

Alongside McPartlin, Donnelly, 47, has also become a successful TV presenter and since Byker Grove has gone on to host shows such as SMTV Live (between 1998 and 2001), I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (since 2002) and Britain's Got Talent (since 2007).

Together, the pair have won numerous awards such as the Royal Television Society Awards in 1995, the Nickelodeon UK Kids Choice Awards in 2008, The British Academy Television Awards in 2015, and the TV choice awards in 2020.

In 2016, it was announced the duo would be awarded an OBE by Queen Elizabeth, and picked up the awards for services to broadcasting and entertainment at Buckingham Palace from Prince Charles in January 2017.

Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam in Byker Grove and now (Image: BBC and Getty)

Charlie Hunnam, 43, is a famous English actor, who featured in Byker Grove for three episodes in 1998, playing the role of Jason Chuckle - in his acting debut

He has gone on to star in major blockbusters since starring in the show such as Pacific Rim (2013), Children of Men (2006), The Gentlemen (2019) ad Last Looks (2022).

His notable roles in TV include playing Nathan Maloney in Queer as Folk, and Lloyd Haythe in Undeclared.

Andrew Hayden-Smith

Andrew Hayden-Smith in Byker Grove and now (Image: BBC and Getty)

Andrew Hayden-Smith is an English actor who played Ben Carter in series eight to 15 in Byker Grove.

Since then, he has gone on to present for CBBC and has also appeared in three episodes of Doctor Who.

Hayden-Smith, 39, then went on to take regular presenting jobs and has played the role of DS Gavin Armstrong in Hollyoaks since 2016.

Jill Halfpenny

Jill Halfpenny in Byker Grove and now (Image: BBC and Getty)

Jill Halfpenny, 47, made her acting debut in Byker Grove playing Nicola Dobson in a recurring role.

Since then, she has gone on to appear in several English TV shows such as Coronation Street, Rebecca Hopkins, and Eastenders as Kate Mitchell.

She has also undertaken a number of roles in theatre, such as The Bodies (2005) Chicago (2005) and Calender Girls (2009).

Since 2017, she has been a radio broadcaster for BBC Radio Two. In 2004, Halfpenny won the second series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004, dancing with professional Darren Bennett. They won after receiving the full 40 marks from the judges in the final.

Donna Air

Donna Air in Byker Grove and now (Image: BBC and Getty)

Donna Air is an English actress and presenter, who first made her acting debut at the age of 10, playing the role of Charlie Charlton in Byker Grove.

Since then, she has appeared in a handful of films such as The Mummy Returns (2001), and Age of Kill (2015). She has also appeared in TV shows, Hollyoaks (2010) and The Spilt (2020).

Lyndyann Barrass

Lyndyann Barrass in Byker Grove and now (Image: BBC and Newcastle Chronicle)

Lyndyann Barras, 47, played the role of Spuggie in six series of Byker Grove, and has since gone on to star on stage in local amateur productions of Annie Get Your Gun and High Society. She made the decision to quit acting after she was attacked at the age of 21, and was beaten unconscious by three strangers who recognised her as Spuggie.

