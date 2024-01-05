Call the Midwife is back with a few familiar faces plus two new ones for a brand new series

Call The Midwife Season 13: Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK), Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Phyllis Crane (LINDA BASSETT) - BBC / Neal Street Productions / Nicky Johnston

It was a Christmas to remember and now Call the Midwife will be back on TV this January for a brand new series. Following the festive special that aired on BBC One on Christmas Day, season 13 of the show will return with eight new episodes for fans to enjoy.

After celebrating Christmas in 1968 and the launch of the Apollo 8’s moon mission, the new series follows on and is set in 1969. A new year brings new medical advances and changes in society leave plenty of challenges for the midwives. They will also have their hands full with medical and personal situations as well as more babies being born in the hospital than ever before.

As well as familiar faces returning for the series including Helen George as Trixie Aylward, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne and Stephen McGann as Dr Turner. Unfortunately Lucille played by actress Leonie Elliott will not be returning. However, there will a few famous faces making an appearance, including comedian Rosie Jones as well as two new actors joining the cast.

Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry will play Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford in the new series. Renee who previously starred in Netflix series Rebel Cheer Squad will play a hardworking Trinidadian pupil midwife who is concealing a traumatic past. Natalie who appeared in the BBC One series Doctors will play a naïve pupil midwife.

When will Call the Midwife start?