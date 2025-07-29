A BBC daytime favourite has reportedly been “rested” after 14 years on the air, according to reports.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is the celebrity spin-off of the popular Antiques Road Trip series, which follows competitors as they travel around the country in search of hidden treasure to make the most profit on at auction.

The celebrity version of the show, which first hit screens in 2011, normally features celebrities as they join antiques expert such as Tim Medhurst, Natasha Raskin, Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill among many others on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sun has now reported that Celebrity Antique Road Trip has been shelved for the remainder of the year, with the future of the show up in the air. A source told the newspaper: "Celebrity Antiques Road Trip has proved a popular show for the BBC, but the focus right now is the original version of the show.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is has reportedly been "rested" for the remainder of the year with a decision still to be made on the future of the show. | BBC / STV Studios

“A final decision hasn't been made on its future just yet, but it's definitely being rested for the remainder of the year and bosses will reassess in 2026."

NationalWorld has contacted the BBC for comment.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip has become a daytime staple, alongside the civilian series which first launched in 2010. The format of the show sees the treasure hunter who earns the biggest profit at auction with their chosen item crowned winner of the episode.

The celebrity series has drawn big names in the past, including The Traitors stars Paul Gorton and Harry Clark, comedian Lloyd Griffiths and Rhys James, and EastEnders stars Max Bowden and Danielle Lloyd. Other pairs to feature on the show include author and presenter Richard Osman and his wife, actress Ingrid Oliver, as well as famous father-daughter duo Danny and Dani Dyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip traditionally begins airing in the autumn, but reports suggest that there will be no new series airing in 2025. The latest series of the show finished airing on the BBC in April 2025.