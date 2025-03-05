The Celebrity Apprentice is making a comeback later this year, with new additions to the cast reported.

Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu is said to have signed up to take part in the upcoming spin-off show. The celeb version of the hit BBC business competition will air later this year as part of celebrations to mark The Apprentice’s 20th anniversary.

The rumours of AJ’s involvement were reported by The Sun. A source told the newspaper: "AJ is one of TV's most in-demand stars so bosses are thrilled to have her onboard.

AJ Odudu could be swapping the Big Brother house for the boardroom amid rumours she has signed up for Celebrity Apprentice. | Getty Images

"She jumped at the chance to do it and is always up for new challenges. Plus she is a big fan of the show. She also has a strong competitive side, as viewers saw by how well she did on Strictly, so expect her to go far in the series."

Another name recently reported to be joining the show is JLS member JB Gill, who recently took part in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing. Again reported by The Sun, a source close to production said: “JB certainly isn't afraid of a challenge, in fact he relishes one. And that was pretty obvious from his barnstorming performances on 'Strictly'.

JB Gill made the final of Strictly last year - but could he have the same luck in the Lord Sugar's boardroom? | Getty Images

"But at least he had a background in dancing and performing in front of big audiences thanks to being a member of a huge boyband. He doesn't quite have the same level of experience when it comes to running a business, but that only makes for more entertaining viewing, which is the whole point of the show."

According to reports, JB will be joining stars such as presenter Angela Scanlon, former EastEnders actor Jake Wood, Judge Rinder star Rob Rinder ,Paralympian Kadeena Cox and even a former Apprentice contestant in Tom Skinner. The BBC has not yet commented on the official line-up, with the full cast set to be split evenly between men and women.

The show, which will see the teams work against each other in a series of charity fundraising challenges, is expected to have a festive feel, with the series set to air over the Christmas period.