Season 5 of Channel 4 reality show Celebrity Hunted will feature 10 new celebrities including podcasters and Taskmaster alumni James Acaster and Ed Gamble

Celebrity Hunted is back for season five, and 10 more famous faces will pair off and attempt to go into hiding at locations across mainland Britain.

The famous fugitives will go on the run in the UK and attempt to avoid detection by the professional Hunters, an elite group of current and former police officers and intelligence experts for a fortnight.

With a credit card, small amount of cash, and rucksack full of essentials, the fugitives must rely on their wits and the kindness of strangers for help in avoiding capture. The Hunters will try to locate the fugitives through the use of CCTV, trawling through phone records, and social media tracking.

As their time on the run draws to a close, any remaining celebrities will be given an extraction point which they will have to reach before their time runs out - if they make it without being caught they have won the game.

Celebrity Hunted season 5 cast

Ed Gamble and James Acaster - The comedians and close friends are known for their stand up comedy and for their popular podcast Off Menu which features a different celebrity guest each week. They have also both separately appeared on Taskmaster.

Katya Jones and Aimee Fuller - Katya is a professional dancer and has starred on Strictly Come Dancing since season 14. She won the 15th series alongside celebrity partner Joe McFadden. Aimee is a snowboarder and Olympian, having represented Great Britain at the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics.

The fugitives will be pursued by a crack team of Hunters

Nik and Eva Speakman - The life coaching couple Nik and Eva have written several books and presented TV shows dealing with how to overcome conditions such as anxiety, obsessive–compulsive disorder, and phobias. The pair, who have been married since 1996, have appeared on This Morning 75 times.

Saffron Barker and Bobby Seagull - Saffron is a Brighton-based YouTuber who shares lifestyle and beauty videos to her channel, which has more than 2.4 million subscribers and has racked up more than 465 million views. Bobby is a mathematics teacher who found fame after an enthusiastic appearance on University Challenge. He has presented two BBC documentaries with former University Challenge opponent Eric Monkman.

Nicola Thorp and Nikesh Patel - Nicola is an actress best known for her role as Nicola Rubinstein in the ITV soap Coronation Street, having joined the show in 2017. Since 2019 she has appeared on This Morning as a regular contributor. Nikesh, who is engaged to Nicola, is an actor who has starred in Channel 4 drama Indian Summer, TV series Four Weddings and A Funeral, and Prime drama The Devil’s Hour.

What is the release date for Celebrity Hunted season 5?