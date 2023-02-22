One former Met Police officer discussed naming his dog “Fred” or “Ian”, after his “two favourite child sex killers”, the misconduct hearing was told.

Met Police officers praised a colleague who “once got away with rape” as a “legend” in a “vile” WhatsApp group chat, a misconduct hearing has heard.

The group, named Secret Squirrel S***, saw eight cops swap a series of racist, sexist, homophobic, antisemitic, and ablelist remarks over a two-year period, between 2016 and 2018. The highest-ranking officer, former Sgt Luke Thomas, suggested to the group that he would name his dog “Auschwitz” or “Adolf”, or “Fred” or “Ian”, after his “two favourite child sex killers.”

He also directed repeated abuse towards Katie Price’s eldest son Harvey, who is disabled, called a junior female police officer “it”, and said any non-binary person was “an utter c”. Meanwhile, other members of the chat referred to women as “silly sl***” and “s***k rags”, and made a series of racist remarks, such as describing a holiday resort as having “lots of black”, which was said to be a “drawback” of going there. The officers were all from the South East Basic Command Unit, which polices the London boroughs of Greenwich, Bexley and Lewisham.

All eight members of the WhatsApp group chat have been accused of breaching standards of professional behaviour, including failures to comply with duties relating to equality and diversity, treating the public with respect. Luke Thomas, Luke Allen, Kelsey Buchan, Carlo Francisco, Lee South and Darren Jenner have all resigned, but the Met Police is arguing that Glynn Rees and Officer B, who has been granted anonymity, should also be sacked.

Dan Hobbs, the barrister representing the Met, said the police officers fostered a “toxic, abhorrent culture” through a series of discriminatory “messages, memes and videos”, including those which “applauded violence against women”. He argued that their actions are serious enough to justify dismissal.

It comes as the Met faced fresh embarrassment after LBC revealed that an officer who had been caught masturbating on a train twice had been judged fit to remain in the force, receiving a final written warning in 2019. The Met has launched a review into the case - with Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley remarking that abhorrent behaviour from officers would no longer be tolerated.

In January, Sir Mark said that it was “crazy” that there were officers in the Met “who’ve committed criminality whilst police officers and yet I’m not allowed to sack them”. Previously, the Met also announced plans to review 1,633 claims of sexual and domestic abuse made against around 1,000 serving officers and staff members. This followed the revelations about rapist ex-cop David Carrick, who was recently jailed for a minimum of 30 years and 239 days after he admitted to attacking at least a dozen women over an 18-year period.

The WhatsApp group misconduct hearing is set to continue over the next few days. Christopher McKay, chairing the three-strong disciplinary panel which will decide the officers’ fate, said the fact that some of the accused had resigned “is not a way of removing themselves from the disciplinary process”.

PC Glynn Rees and Officer B, the officers still in the Met, have denied gross misconduct. Meanwhile, ex-cops former acting Sgt Luke Allen, PC Carlo Francisco, and PC Lee South each admit at least one count of gross misconduct. PC Kelsey Buchan admits only misconduct, while PC Darren Jenner has not responded to the allegations.