Met Police officer David Carrick - who was revealed as one of the UK’s first sex offenders - faced no misconduct action despite coming to the attention of different forces multiple times.

More than half of complaints made about sexual misconduct of police officers were closed without being formally investigated last year, NationalWorld’s analysis of police watchdog figures has revealed.

The Home Office has now asked all police forces to check officers against national crime databases to identify if anyone has “slipped through the net”. Officers are also reviewing 10 years of misconduct cases, which involve close to 1,100 officers and staff, to make sure no-one who could have been disciplined, sacked or prosecuted has been missed.

However, NationalWorld’s analysis of official figures shows that across England and Wales, the majority of public complaints about alleged police sexual misconduct are not even formally investigated - which means the officers or staff subject to complaints did not face the prospect of being sacked, or of their case being pursued in court.

More than half of complaints about sexual misconduct made against police were closed without being formally investigated last year. Credit: Mark Hall / NationalWorld

More than 70 claims of sexual assault by police not investigated

In the year to March 2022, police forces across England and Wales dealt with 270 complaints from the public alleging sexual misconduct by staff or officers, analysis of data published by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), shows.

Forces dealt with 30 of these complaints (11%) informally. A further 113 (42%) were recorded formally but were closed without an investigation. This means in both scenarios, the officers or staff subject to the complaints could not face disciplinary proceedings or face court.

Just 127 (47%) allegations were deemed serious enough to be investigated, meaning the issue could, if necessary, result in misconduct proceedings or criminal prosecution.

Of the 143 allegations made but not investigated, the majority - 79 - were claims of sexual assault. The other allegations were: 14 of sexual harassment, 27 of other sexual misconduct, and 23 who claimed a police officer or staff member abused their position for a sexual purpose. This allegation type is categorised as abuse of position rather than sexual misconduct.

Of these complaints, 13 allegations of sexual assault, three of sexual harassment, seven of other sexual misconduct, and seven of abuse of position for a sexual purpose were all dealt with informally. This is in spite of the law stating that any allegations which might be a criminal or disciplinary matter must be recorded as a formal complaint.

Sir Mark Rowley, commisioner of the Met Police, has apologised to victims of David Carrick after the former police officer admitted to 49 sexual offences. (Credit: PA)

The police complaints process explained

All complaints from members of the public must be logged by police forces. Complaints can cover a wide variety of matters - from the use of force, to discriminatory behaviour, to the driving of police cars. With each complaint, the force has to decide whether it is serious enough to be formally recorded, using criteria set out in the law. Complaints can be resolved without being formally recorded, but if the complainant is not happy with this they can then ask for it to move to a formal process.

Data by the IOPC shows that more than a third (37%) of allegations resolved by local forces in 2021/22 were dealt with informally. The most common way a complaint is resolved informally is through the force offering an explanation - with 48% of cases handled informally in 2021/22 ended this way. Other common informal resolutions include the force deciding to take no further action, an apology being offered, or individual or organisational learning taking place.

If a complaint is formally recorded, in some circumstances it must be referred to the IOPC, which can decide to run its own investigation. If this doesn’t happen, the force decides whether to investigate the complaint itself.

Police data shows that the majority of public complaints about alleged police sexual misconduct are not formally investigated - which means the officers or staff subject to complaints did not face the prospect of being sacked, or of their case being pursued in court. Credit: Getty Images

This resulted in three quarters (76%) of formally handled allegations not being investigated in 2021/22 - totalling 56,000 separate claims. In these cases, the officer or staff member cannot face misconduct proceedings and the force may seek to address the complaint in another way - for example, by offering an apology or explanation - or decide to take no further action.

Investigations can end in the officer or staff member going through misconduct proceedings, which can result in them losing their job, or facing criminal prosecution. In reality, this happens incredibly rarely, as of the 33,602 complaint cases dealt with formally in 2021/22, just 68 - 0.2% - resulted in the officer or staff member facing misconduct proceedings. None resulted in criminal proceedings.

It is also worth noting that the figures published by the IOPC do not include any complaint cases which began before February 2020, when the process changed, so are likely to underestimate the full number of complaints handled.

What has the response been?

A spokesperson for the IOPC told NationalWorld: “Recent legislative reforms have had the expected impact of increasing the number of complaints made to police forces. Because of the changes in complaints legislation and new recording guidance, our annual complaints statistics are presently termed experimental.

The vast majority of the 120,000 allegations overall received each year are dealt with by forces themselves and are only referred to the IOPC if they meet criteria set out in law. We follow up issues with police forces in their complaints handling through regular meetings with them and local policing bodies. We conduct ad hoc interventions when we identify concerns.”

The organisation added that the system allows them to “identify and address trends and themes in complaints handling where necessary,” while also allowing police forces to “handle complaints in a range of ways and outside of investigation in certain circumstances.” They insisted however that “the majority of serious allegations would be subject to investigations.

The spokesperson continued: “As part of our work on the theme of Violence against Women and Girls, we are examining what matters forces refer to ensure they make us aware of all appropriate cases. For those cases handled by forces themselves, we will check whether forces are dealing with these allegations appropriately, in line with the legislation, and with appropriate levels of victim care.”

PC David Carrick has admitted 49 sex attacks over an 18-year period. Credit: Facebook

Phil Jones, from Police Federation of England and Wales, told NationalWorld: “The results from the Police Misconduct Statistics show that only a very small percentage of police officers are dismissed from the service as a result of a complaint. The vast majority of police officers provide the best service they can in very challenging circumstances and are committed to protecting the public and bringing offenders to justice.

“Police officers are responding to increased demands on their services and at times things can and do go wrong. Many complaints do not justify formal investigation or action as can be seen - 88% of complaints resulted in no action. I encourage senior leaders to promote the use of reflective practice in policing, in order that lessons be learnt in a more efficient and effective way to maximise the service to the public.”

A Home Office spokesperson added: “Police officers who fall seriously short of the acceptable standards of behaviour are not fit to wear the uniform. Part Two of the Angiolini Inquiry will examine police culture and vetting processes so we can root out vile behaviour amongst the ranks and restore public trust in policing.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told NationalWorld: “The Mayor supports the renewed action being taken by the reforming Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to identify and remove any officer in the Met who falls short of the standards expected by policing and the public. As the Mayor has been saying for some time, Londoners deserve better. Sadiq will continue to support Sir Mark to tackle these issues with urgency and conviction so that we see the step change in culture that’s urgently needed in the Met as we work to build a safer London for everyone.”

The Met Police has said that it will review more than 1,600 allegations of domestic and sexual abuse made against their serving officers in the wake of the case of David Carrick. Credit: Getty Images

Discussing the revelations about Carrick, Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, said: “That Carrick’s horrific pattern of egregious behaviour was known to the Met, and they failed to take appropriate action, demonstrates just how broken the systems which are supposed to keep the public safe from perpetrators of rape and abuse are.

“This case is a horrendous example of police failures and their complete lack of oversight and accountability. The police are clearly incapable of identifying perpetrators in their midst, even when they exhibit textbook patterns of predatory behaviour. The catalogue of missed opportunities include when vetting him as a new officer who had already been reported to the police, as well as the lack of investigation into reports of domestic abuse and other misconduct.”

