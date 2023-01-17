The Met Police will review 1,633 claims made against around 1,000 officers and staff members after serving officer David Carrick admitted to attacking at least a dozen women over an 18-year period

The Met Police has said that it will review more than 1,600 alleged cases of domestic and sexual abuse claims made against their serving officers in the wake of former officer David Carrick admitting to a string of offences against women.

Carrick, 48, pleaded guilty to 49 offences over an 18-year period, including instances of rape and sexual offences against at least a dozen women. In the cases under review, which covers more than 1,000 officers and staff, allegations were made but no further action taken.

Advertisement

The Carrick case is the latest which has led to criticism of the Met Police. The force had been previously criticised after a string of high-profile incidents highlighted the culture within the Met, including the uncovering of offensive text messages sent between staff of the Charing Cross police station.

The Met Police has now said that it will take the time to review all allegations made against their staff in the past 10 years following the guilty verdict of Carrick, which is 1,633 cases and involving 1,071 officers and staff.

Advertisement

A Met source said: “These are reviews of previously completed cases covering the last 10 years that involved an officer or staff member. We are checking each one to confirm the correct actions were taken and that sufficiently rigorous scrutiny was applied to them.”

Commisioner Sir Mark Rowley has apologised to Carrick’s victims, admitting that he understands if the case has shaken women’s trust in the force. He said: “We have failed. And I’m sorry. He should not have been a police office.

Advertisement

Sir Mark Rowley, commisioner of the Met Police, has apologised to victims of David Carrick after the former police officer admitted to 49 sexual offences. (Credit: PA)

“This man abused women in the most disgusting manner. It is sickening. We’ve let women and girls down, and indeed we’ve let Londoners down. The women who suffered and survived this violence have been unimaginably brave and courageous in coming forward.

“I do understand also that this will lead to some women across London questioning whether they can trust the Met to keep them safe. We haven’t applied the same sense of ruthlessness to guarding our own integrity that we routinely apply to confronting criminals.”

As well as individual claims being reviewed, all 45,000 serving officers and staff will be rechecked by bosses. This will allow the force to pick up on any claims or offences previously missed.

Advertisement

The force added that while the review is ongoing, most officers will remain on duty without being subject to restrictions. The claims under review range from domestic arguments to more serious sexual crimes.

Advertisement

A spokesman said: “In the event that information was to emerge from a review that raised concerns then an officer or member of staff’s status would be reconsidered without delay. All new allegations against officers and staff are subject to robust risk management including restrictions and suspension where appropriate.”

Former Met Police officer David Carrick

Advertisement

Scotland Yard said the rapist officer had come to the attention of detectives over nine incidents between 2000 and 2021 before he was prosecuted. There were 12 occasions when Carrick was reported to different forces around the south east, including the Met, before he was charged.

The 48-year-old – who joined the Met in 2001 before becoming an armed officer – faced no criminal sanctions or misconduct findings, and was only suspended after being arrested over a second rape complaint in October 2021.

Advertisement

Carrick abused some of his victims for months or years, keeping them locked in a small cupboard under the stairs in his home in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, for hours without food or forced to clean his house naked. Carrick whipped one woman with a belt, urinated on some of his victims, and told them when they could eat and sleep.