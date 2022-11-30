Pc David Carrick now faces a total of 53 charges, including 27 counts of rape.

Met Police officer Pc David Carrick appeared in court facing further charges.

The officer had already been charged with 44 offences but appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link charged with a further nine, including six counts of rape, a court official confirmed on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Crown Prosecution Service announced the new charges against the 47-year-old earlier this month. They are six counts of rape, one count of false imprisonment, one count of indecent assault and one count of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The most recent charges relate to one new complainant and are alleged to have taken place in July 2003. The defendant now stands charged with 53 offences against 13 women between 2003 and 2020. During the hearing he spoke only to confirm his details, he did not enter any pleas.

Advertisement

They include 27 counts of rape, nine counts of sexual assault, five counts of assault by penetration, three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of false imprisonment, two counts of attempted rape, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, one count of indecent assault and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Advertisement