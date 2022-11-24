The Metropolitan Police officer had already been charged with 44 offences against 12 women, with the new charges including counts of rape and indecent assault

Metropolitan Police Officer David Carrick, who has already been charged with 44 offences, has had nine more added to his total, some of which include rape. (Credit: Getty Images

A Metropolitan Police officer who has already been charged with 44 offences against 12 different women has had a further nine charges added to his total. David Carrick, 47, has been charged with a further six counts of rape, one count of false imprisonment, one count of indecent assault and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The offences are against one complainant. They are alleged to have taken place in July 2003.

Carrick is already facing 44 charges, which he will stand trial for in February 2023 at Southwark Crown Court. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in relation to the new charges.