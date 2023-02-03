Celebrity Mastermind is returning for another series on Saturday 4 February. Each week, four celebrities – from actors and musicians to broadcasters and presenters – will compete against one another to demonstrate their knowledge of their specialist subject.
Some of the notable contestants this year include comedian Shaparak Khorsandi, author & playwright Bonnie Greer, and film critic Ali Plumb amongst others.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of Celebrity Mastermind before it begins on BBC One this weekend.
How does Mastermind work?
There are two rounds of trivia in every episode of Mastermind. In the first, contestants answer questions on their chosen specialist subject, before going on to answer general knowledge questions in the second round.
Who appears on Celebrity Mastermind 2023?
Each week, four new celebrities will be competing against one another in two rounds of trivia. They’re each playing to win prize money on behalf of their chosen charity.
Here’s each Celebrity Mastermind contestant, and their specialist subject.
4th February
- Actor and comedian Bobby Davro on Gilbert O’Sullivan
- TV cook Suzie Lee on Bridget Jones
- Former Olympic skier Graham Bell on Stevie Ray Vaughn
- BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Remi Burgz on salmon
18th February
- Actress Debra Stephenson on John Lennon
- Journalist and Broadcaster James O’Brien on The Books of J.D. Salinger
- Comedian Shaparak Khorsandi on The Adventures of Asterix
- Hairstylist Sam McKnight on 1970s Disco Music
4th March
- TV Presenter Yvette Fielding on Morecambe & Wise
- Author and Wine Expert Helen McGinn on The ‘Hollywood’ Novels of Jackie Collins
- Comedian Matt Richardson on Concorde
- Meteorologist and Presenter Sarah Keith-Lucas on The Film ‘Labyrinth’
11th March
- Presenter Jayne Middlemiss on Duran Duran
- Comic Neil Delamere on The Vikings
- 2022 Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur on The Wolf Of Wall Street
- Entrepreneur and presenter Amar Latif on Sam Cooke
25th March
- Actor Ricky Groves on James Bond Themes
- Comedian Harriet Kemsley on Sloths
- Made In Chelsea star Verity Bowditch on Sir David Attenborough
- Author & Playwright Bonnie Greer on Hattie McDaniel
1st April
- Journalist & Broadcaster John Pienaar on Clement Attlee
- Musician Rick Witter on The Smiths
- Comedian Suzi Ruffell on The Films of Sandra Bullock
- Actress Dakota Blue Richards on The Music of Lana Del Ray
8th April
- TV Doctor Dr Hilary Jones on The Discovery of Penicillin
- TV Presenter Danni Menzies on The Rally Driver Rosemary Smith
- Drag Performer Kitty Scott-Claus on Girls Aloud
- Actress Niamh McGrady on Bluey
15th April
- Impressionist Alistair McGowan on Claude Debussy
- Social Media Star Chris Dixon on British Birds of Prey
- Comedian Laura Lexx on The History of Alternative Comedy
- BBC Sports Journalist Holly Hamilton on Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’
29th April
- Former Olympic Swimmer Mark Foster on Madness
- Comedian Dane Baptiste on Scarface
- Film Critic Ali Plumb on The Radio Series ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’
- Actress and Comedian Arabella Weir on Sophie Tucker
When is Celebrity Mastermind on TV?
Celebrity Mastermind begins on Saturday 4 February at 5:35pm, with new episodes airing in the same slot weekly through to the end of April.
You’ll also be able to watch the series online via BBC iPlayer, which you can find here.
