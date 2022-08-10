Channel 4 interior design show Changing Rooms, is back for a new season with host Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Changing Rooms originally ran from 1996-2004 on Channel 4 and went off air for 17 years before being rebooted with the same format in 2021.

The show’s return was a success and Chanings Rooms is back for another season but without co-host Anna Richardson.

The series is a house-swap show with a twist, as each homeowner has the opportunity to do up the other person’s property in ways they hope will be appreciated.

Laurence Lewellen Bowen with Charlotte and Stuart

What is Changing Rooms?

The show follows two different homeowners as they are given control over the remodelling of each other’s houses.

They can design a fresh look for the other homeowner’s property, and then show off their new look at the end of the episode.

Sometimes, the owner’s may not appreciate the facelift that their home has been given, causing a bit of an atmosphere as they try to comprehend the thought process behind certain elements of the design.

Channel 4 said: “The last series of Changing Rooms with Dulux saw colour return to homes across the UK with a variety of designs to inspire home decorators to be bold with their interior design choices.

“Now, more friends and neighbours are putting their trust in design aficionado LLB and the other designers to help makeover a room in each other’s homes.

But these are no ordinary makeovers. Each Changing Rooms transformation is guaranteed to be creative, design led and, sometimes, unexpected.”

The designers transform the homeowners' properties

Who are the designers?

Designer couple Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead will take part in the show, and help to make the homeowner’s plans a reality.

The pair have been married since 2011 and together founded 2LG Studio where they work on design projects for a range of clients.

Pop singer and designer Whinnie Williams will also take part in the show - she founded her own interior design brand Poodle & Blonde in 2018 and has also hosts Flat Out Fabulous on BBC 3.

Micaela Sharp, who also owns her own sustainable design company, will join the rest of the team,

Carpenter and joiner Tibby Singh will also return for the new season and put his expertise to use in transforming people’s properties.

Who is Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen?

Interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, who was on the original run of the show back in 1996, is back to host.

He will follow the designers as they bring the homeowners visions to life.

Laurence has appeared on several design programmes including House Gift, The Apartment, DIY SOS: The Big Build, and House Rules.

Laurence has also made guest appearances on The Weakest Link, The Chase, Room 101, and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

In the first season since the show was rebooted, Laurence was joined by Anna Richardson as co-host, but she will not feature on the new season.

Laurence said: “Having loved every minute of last year’s revival that coincided with The Changing Rooms Silver Jubilee, I’ve got some spectacular, nay superhuman, transformations planned.”

When is Changing Rooms on TV?

Changing Rooms begin airing on Wednesday, 10 August at 8pm on Channel 4 with new episodes being released at the same time weekly.