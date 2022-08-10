BBC One series Shetland, based on the crime novels of Ann Cleeves, returns for another series and the final outing of detective Jimmy Perez

Shetland follows Jimmy Perez and his team of detectives as they investigate brutal murder cases across the archipelago.

In season seven, a mysterious new family comes to Shetland, and when their son goes missing, the detectives have a new case to crack.

It soon becomes apparent that the missing son is vulnerable, and the team will have to work quickly to track him down.

Douglas Henshall as Jimmy Perez

What is season 7 of Shetland about?

Season seven takes place a year after the events of the season six finale in which Duncan handed himself in to the police.

Henshall said: "The year’s suspension that he’s had, and all of that stuff, is coming to an end, and then it’s back to work — it all wraps up fairly quickly.

“The advantage that we had with having six and seven to wrap up the show was that we could use a proper arc, and I think he’s just getting to the stage where he’s not sure whether he thinks it’s worth it any more. I think he’s beginning to discover that there are other things in life except being a policeman."

The overall story of season seven will follow the detectives as they search for Connor, a vulnerable young person who has gone missing on the islands.

Nick Nunn as Connor Cairns

Who is in the cast of Shetland season 7?

Douglas Henshall returns in season seven for his final outing as Jimmy Perez, the lead inspector for Shetland police.

Henshall decided to leave the show after season seven and will be replaced from season eight by a new lead.

Henshall is known for playing Taran MacQuarrie in the first season of historical drama series and Sergeant William Muncie in the ITV crime miniseries In Plain Sight.

Other season seven cast members include:

Alison O’Donnell as DS Alison McIntosh

Steven Roberston DC Sandy Wilson

Mark Bonnar as Duncan

Lewis Howden as Sgt. Billy McCabe

Erin Armstrong as Cassie Perez

Nick Nunn as Connor Cairns

Why is Douglas Henshall quitting Shetland?

After season five wrapped in 2019, Henshall decided that he wanted to film two more seasons before leaving the role.

He said: “Series six and seven were commissioned together to give us time to wrap up Perez story to a satisfactory end.

“It’s been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost ten years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera, and also to spend so much time in Shetland.

"The Isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself. I’ll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next."

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is Shetland on TV?

Season seven of Shetland will begin airing on Wednesday 10 August at 9pm on BBC One.

There are six episodes in season seven and they will be released at the same time weekly.