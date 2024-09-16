Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tamzin Outhwaite is joined by iconic cast for new Channel 5 series The Wives

The new Channel 5 series The Wives begins on Monday (September 16). The six-part thriller series sees EastEnders legends Tamzin Outhwaite and Jo Joyner join forces with Coronation street icon Angela Griffin.

The Wives is set in the beautiful location of Malta and follows the story of three-sisters-in- law Beth Morgan (Jo Joyner), Sylvia Morgan (Tamzin Outhwaite) and Natasha Morgan (Angela Griffin). The three ladies head to the sunny location on the families annual trip away a year after their sister-in-law Anabelle Morgan mysteriously went missing. They are on a mission to find out what really happened to her.

Speaking on This Morning with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, Jo Joyner accidentally shared a major plot spoiler. After being asked to tell the ITV hosts more about the story Jo said: “There was another sister-in-law, but she has died." Tamzin injected : "No she hasn't.” Then explained “She's gone missing.” Looking slightly awkward Jo then said: “That's a spoiler…”

Is the Wives based on a true story?

The Wives series isn't a true story, but was inspired by Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel Rebecca. The classic book is a psychological thriller about a young woman who becomes obsessed with her husband's first wife.

When is The Wives on TV?

The Wives is available to watch on Channel 5 and My 5 from 9pm Monday September 16.

