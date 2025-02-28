Graham Norton will be missing from his Friday night chat-show this evening (February 28), with another BBC star stepping in to fill his place.

Claudia Winkleman will be at the helm of The Graham Norton Show, while the eponymous star takes a break from his normal hosting duties.

The Traitors presenter will host the show on Friday, February 28, at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Guests on the show will include Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson, actor Toby Jones, and comedian Rob Beckett. Singer Rachel Chinouriri will also perform.

Claudia Winkleman is the guest presenter filling in for Graham Norton on The Graham Norton Show this week. | PA Wire

Claudia herself was a guest on the show only a few weeks ago. The TV presenter joined the red sofa to promote the last series of The Traitors, with Graham announcing on the episode that Claudia would be stepping in for him for one week only.

Graham said on the show: “Claudia does have another little job coming up because, at the end of this series, I’m popping off to do a tour of Australia, but my seat is going to be filled by none other than Claudia Winkleman.”

Claudia jokingly apologised, saying: “I won’t make a mess and I apologise in advance!”

Claudia Winkleman welcomes Chris Pratt, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Toby Jones, Rob Beckett, and Rachel Chinouriri to the famous red sofa on The Graham Norton Show. | PA Wire

It comes as Graham jets off to Australia for a live tour. The TV favourite is hosting a series of shows titled An Evening With Graham Norton, in which he shares anecdotes from the world of showbiz and career highlights, as well as taking questions from fans in the audience.

The show is will wrap up its 32nd season on March 7 with a compilation show of the best bits from the past series. Graham will be back on our screens when The Graham Norton Show returns in autumn.