Murray will be the seventh main presenter of popular game show Countdown

Viewers of popular Channel 4 game show Countdown will have seen a new face sat in front of the famous countdown clock when they tuned in to the show today, (Thursday 14 July).

That’s because a new full-time presenter has been appointed, months after previous host Anne Robinson quit - and he’s a fellow TV host called Colin Murray.

But, just who is Colin Murray, how has he been welcomed by oher regular Countdown faces such as Rachel Riley and how long will he have the job for?

Here’s what you need to know.

Is Colin Murray taking over Countdown?

Colin Murray is the new presenter of Countdown, and he will be the seventh person to take the role.

Regular viewers of the intellectual game show will recognise Murray as he already had a stint on the show earlier this year.

He has revealed that he will present the show from Thursday 14 July until the start of November, although he did not give a date for his last broadcast.

Has Anne Robinson left Countdown?

Yes, Anne Robinson has left Countdown.

The former Weakest Link host confirmed she would be leaving the show in May after she had presented 265 episodes, admitting at the time that she’d stayed “longer than I signed up for”.

At that time, Murray acted as Robinson’s stand in.

Robinson took on the role as host of the popular game show last year, becoming its sixth presenter. She was also the first female to take the role.

The show was previously presented by the late Richard Whiteley from 1982 to 2005, Des Lynam from 2005 to 2006, the late Des O’Connor from 2007 to 2008, Jeff Stelling from 2009 to 2011 and Nick Hewer from 2012 to 2021.

How was the news about the new Countdown presenter announced?

The news that Murray will be the new permanent Countdown presenter was announced by co-presenter Rachel Riley, who has been on the show herself since 2009.

Taking to her official Twitter page, Riley wrote “Today this lovely bloke @ColinMurray takes over hosting @C4Countdown.

“‘He loves the show, the game, the contestants and the team and we all love him.

‘Catch us weekdays same time, same place 2.10pm.”

She also posted a behind-the-scenes snap of herself, Murray and lexicographer Susie Dent, who has appeared in Dictionary Corner checking the contestants answers since 1992 .

What has Colin Murray said?

Murray took to his own official Twitter page to comment on his appointment as full-time Countdown host.

He wrote: “‘I’m like the assistant manager, given the job until end of season.

“‘Earn respect of dressing room (@susie_dent @RachelRileyRR), get some points on the board, try to win a trophy! 75 games to get it right!

“Absolute honour. Fav show ever. July 14 to start of Nov.”

Who is Colin Muarry and does he have a wife?

Colin Murray, aged 45, is a Northern Irish TV presenter, radio presenter and writer.

He is best known for fronting Match Of The Day 2 on BBC One between 2010 and 2013.

He has previously hosted regular Channel 5 television and BBC Radio 1 shows.

In 2007, he was named ‘Music Broadcaster of the Year’ at the Sony Radio Academy Awards.

Murray is married to Carly Paradis, who is a a Bafta nominated Canadian-born British composer, songwriter and pianist.

When can I watch Countdown?

You can watch Countdown every weekday at 2.10pm on Channel 4.