Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corrie fans react to Summer Spellman’s new look but why does she look so different?

Coronation Street fans were shocked after Summer Spellman returned to the ITV soap looking like a completely different person.

Summer, played by actress Harriet Bibby, returned to the cobbles in Wednesday night's episode following a brief stint in America. Summer was given the opportunity to study in America and left in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coronation Street Harriet Bibby (ITV) | ITV

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She arrived back in Weathfield with new boyfriend Felix, but soap fans had to do a double take and believed the character had been recast again. The role of Summer was previously played by actress Matilda Freeman but was taken over by Harriet after a recast in 2020.

Taking to social media platform X one fan wrote: “As summer got a new head she looks totally different.,” another added “Is it my imagination or has Summer regenerated again?. Whilst a third commented “Summer hasn't been gone 3 months. Looks like a different actress.”

Why does Harriet Bibby look like a completely different person? Well it looks like the 26 year-old actress has had a hair change and got herself a brand new fringe. Never underestimate the power of a new hairstyle. It can completely change the way you look and even fool some people into thinking you're a different person.

Once soap fans realised Summer was still the same actress, fans seemed to love the new hairstyle. One person wrote on social media: “Summer’s new hair is giving Hannah Montana.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.