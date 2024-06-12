Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beverley Callard from Coronation Street has been given a second tax bill after failing to pay the first.

Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard has been handed a £50,000 bill to wind down her company after it went into voluntary liquidation. This comes after it was reported that the actress, 67, is under investigation for failing to pay a £100,000 tax bill.

The actress is best known for playing Liz McDonald in the ITV soap. The company JMBJ Limited, that she was director of, was set up to look after her pay after leaving the soap owed HMRC £101,554 in unpaid tax and VAT bills.

Beverley and late Corrie legend Anne Kirkbride, on the set of the ITV soap (Picture: ITV) | ITv

According to The Sun Beverley and husband Jon McEwan have also failed to repay £114,000 in director’s loans they took out from the company. Liquidators have now told them that it will cost to dissolve the company would be £54,369.

If the couple don't pay back the money soon they could be declared bankrupt. And it won't be the first time, back in 2012 the actress was declared bankrupt.

This comes after Coronation Street co-star Bill Roache, who plays Ken Barlow, avoided bankruptcy after his £500,000 tax bill case was dismissed. The actor didn’t attend Tuesday's hearing and there was no explanation as to why his case was dismissed.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

