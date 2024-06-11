Coronation Street legend Bill Roache avoids bankruptcy after finally settling over £500k tax bill
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coronation Street legend Bill Roache has avoided being declared bankrupt after settling his tax bill with HMRC.
The actor, 92, is best known for playing Ken Barlow on the ITV soap for over 60 years. Bill Roache was ordered to pay a £588,015.18 tax bill after a tribunal ruled he had participated in a tax avoidance agreement.
In February it was revealed that the actor had paid £41,666.65 but the following month he was ordered to pay the remaining debt within 12 weeks or would face being declared bankrupt. The actor was given more time to allow the sale of his £900,000 mortgage free home.
According to The Sun HMRC today (June 11) submitted an application to dismiss the adjourned bankruptcy petition brought against him. The Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs accepted the application
Bill reportedly did not attend the hearing in London but was ordered to pay £1,129.20 in costs. There was no explanation as to why the case was dismissed.
The actor holds the record for longest serving TV soap star in the world and features in the Guinness Book of Records.
Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.