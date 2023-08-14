Everything you need to know about Dan Spencer ahead of Liam Fox's Emmerdale exit

Dan Spencer, a regular on Emmerdale since 2011, is finally leaving the ITV soap after nearly 12 years.

The character, played by Liam Fox since he was first introduced, has been part of a number of key storylines in the Dales, from his relationship with Chas Dingle to his relationship with Kerry Wyatt. He’s leaving the series in a storyline that’s seen him arrested for manslaughter.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dan Spencer ahead of his Emmerdale exit.

Who is Dan Spencer?

Dan Spencer was first introduced to Emmerdale viewers in November 2011. He arrived in the Dales looking to reconcile with his estranged wife Ali Spencer (another new character, herself only introduced in October 2011). Initially, the character was only intended to appear for a short while - with actor Liam Fox contracted for just eight episodes - but he quickly became something of a fan-favourite, appearing regularly in the soap for over a decade and staying part of the show long after Ali’s departure.

In his time on the Dales, Dan has worked in the Sharma and Sharma sweet factory, taken part in a charity sky dive, and been involved in a helicopter crash. In recent months, he’s been attending the Emmerdale therapy group Andy’s Man Club, expressing his worries about his daughter Amelia and her experiences with stalker Lloyd.

Who are Dan Spencer’s Emmerdale family?

Dan Spencer is a character very much defined by his relationship with the other characters, not least of all those he’s married. Dan was first introduced as Ali Spencer’s estranged ex-husband, spending his initial appearances attempting to win her back and refusing to give up on the marriage.

Gradually, though, he started to develop feelings for Chas Dingle, and let go of his relationship with Ali. After a brief relationship, Dan and Chas Dingle get married themselves, though even that only lasted a short time - it soon transpired that Chas had had an affair with Cameron.

After that, Dan started to grow close to Kerry Wyatt, who eventually became his third Emmerdale wife. After a year of dating, he reluctantly proposed at her suggestion, but had his doubts - doubts that only grew stronger when he saw Kerry kissing his brother Daz before their wedding. The wedding (which Kerry got for free by pretending her diabetes was terminal) is eventually voided when a stranger interrupts it and reveals he married Kerry in Las Vegas.

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale?

Yes, he is. Actor Liam Fox revealed in August 2023 that Dan Spencer was going to be written out of the ITV soap, nearly twelve years since he was first introduced.

Dan’s final Emmerdale storyline saw him attack Lloyd - a local villager he knew had been stalking his daughter Amelia - in a moment of anger. That moment had unexpected consequences, though, as a blow to the head put Lloyd into a coma, and eventually led to his death.

In what Liam Fox has called a “really sad” ending for the character, Dan was taken to court - and pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Now, as he awaits sentencing, Emmerdale viewers watch Dan’s last days as a free man.

Who is Liam Fox?

Liam Fox has played Dan Spencer since the character first appeared on Emmerdale in 2011. Outside of the ITV soap, Fox has also appeared in Coronation Street and Dinnerladies; prior to playing Dan on Emmerdale, Fox had made brief appearances in supporting roles as minor Emmerdale characters in 1993, 2002, and 2004.