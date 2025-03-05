ITV ice-skating competition Dancing On Ice could be about to air its final ever episode amid reports that the show is set to be axed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upcoming grand final of the series 17 could be the show’s last ever episode, with ITV bosses reported to be considering axing the show for a second time in its history. Dancing On Ice was previously put on hiatus in 2014 before making a comeback in 2018.

However, stalling viewing figures have seen Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean vehicle drop from its heyday of attracting 12 million viewers per episode, to just around three million for the current series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV

Viewing figures have been on a steady decline since Dancing On Ice’s return, with ITV bosses now reportedly weighing up whether the cost of the show, which includes signing up the celebrity contestants with up to six-figure sums, is worth it recommissioning it for another series.

A source told The Mirror: “There are very real fears this is the end of the road for Dancing on Ice. It’s had a good run for nearly 20 years and has a very loyal set of viewers who really love it but the sad truth is there’s just not enough of them.

“We need bums on seats but the ratings have dropped to a point where it’s difficult to justify the cost.”

A spokesperson for ITV said that a decision had not yet been made by bosses about the future of the show. They said: "The Dancing on Ice team is fully concentrating on the much anticipated series finale this coming Sunday and therefore no decision has been made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, Coronation Street actor Sam Aston, TOWIE star Dan Edgar and ex-footballer Anton Ferdinand are set to perform in the live final, which will air at 6.30pm on Sunday, March 9 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.