Dancing on Ice star Chelsee Healey passes out after fall in training

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

13th Jan 2025, 6:27am
Dancing on Ice’s reputation for injuring its contestants has not abated this year.

In previous years Denise van Outen, Vanilla Ice and Gemma Collins have come a cropper - and this year Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road actress Chelsee Healey passed out after a fall.

Despite this, she still appeared on last night’s opening show.

Chelsee Healey, who has played Janeece Bryant on Waterloo Road and Goldie McQueen in Hollyoaks. She is partnered with Andy Buchanan
Chelsee Healey, who has played Janeece Bryant on Waterloo Road and Goldie McQueen in Hollyoaks. She is partnered with Andy Buchanan | ITV

Her professional skater partner Andy Buchanan said: “We had one fall. She fell right on her tailbone, right on her coccyx. You know that shock that goes right through your body, and then she fainted. That was a bit of a scary one.

“She was out for a minute. I was like, ‘Look at me,’ and then there was no looking at me.”

Chelsee said: “I remember Andy waking me up and going, ‘Chelsee, Chelsee,’ and he picked me up and dragged me off the ice. I was all dizzy, and then I just went.”

Asked how she was feeling about the ITV series following the tumble, Chelsee, 36, said: “Broken. It has been the most mentally challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Last year Stephen Lustig-Webb from Gogglebox had to drop out after breaking his ankle in pre-series training.

