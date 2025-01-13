Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dancing on Ice’s reputation for injuring its contestants has not abated this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In previous years Denise van Outen, Vanilla Ice and Gemma Collins have come a cropper - and this year Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road actress Chelsee Healey passed out after a fall.

Despite this, she still appeared on last night’s opening show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsee Healey, who has played Janeece Bryant on Waterloo Road and Goldie McQueen in Hollyoaks. She is partnered with Andy Buchanan | ITV

Her professional skater partner Andy Buchanan said: “We had one fall. She fell right on her tailbone, right on her coccyx. You know that shock that goes right through your body, and then she fainted. That was a bit of a scary one.

“She was out for a minute. I was like, ‘Look at me,’ and then there was no looking at me.”

Chelsee said: “I remember Andy waking me up and going, ‘Chelsee, Chelsee,’ and he picked me up and dragged me off the ice. I was all dizzy, and then I just went.”

Asked how she was feeling about the ITV series following the tumble, Chelsee, 36, said: “Broken. It has been the most mentally challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Last year Stephen Lustig-Webb from Gogglebox had to drop out after breaking his ankle in pre-series training.