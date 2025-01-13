Dancing on Ice star Chelsee Healey passes out after fall in training
In previous years Denise van Outen, Vanilla Ice and Gemma Collins have come a cropper - and this year Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road actress Chelsee Healey passed out after a fall.
Despite this, she still appeared on last night’s opening show.
Her professional skater partner Andy Buchanan said: “We had one fall. She fell right on her tailbone, right on her coccyx. You know that shock that goes right through your body, and then she fainted. That was a bit of a scary one.
“She was out for a minute. I was like, ‘Look at me,’ and then there was no looking at me.”
Chelsee said: “I remember Andy waking me up and going, ‘Chelsee, Chelsee,’ and he picked me up and dragged me off the ice. I was all dizzy, and then I just went.”
Asked how she was feeling about the ITV series following the tumble, Chelsee, 36, said: “Broken. It has been the most mentally challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life.”
Last year Stephen Lustig-Webb from Gogglebox had to drop out after breaking his ankle in pre-series training.
