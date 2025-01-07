Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave opens up about two health conditions as he prepares for Dancing on Ice debut
Redgrave is one of the famous faces who will take to the ice in the 2025 series of DOI - but he’s said that he has two health issues which affect both his hands and feet and therefore could also affect his skating ability.
"I've been diabetic for almost thirty years so the sensation in my feet isn't as good as what it used to be so navigating my footing on the ice could be a problem," he said in an interview with OK! magazine.
He also has Dupuytren's contracture, a condition where one or more fingers bend in towards your palm, which could make potential falls on the ice more hazardous. "I also have Dupuytren's contracture which affects my hands meaning I can't make them flat. So if I do fall over, although I'm planning not to, it means I may have trouble getting up."
Later in the interview, Redgrave spoke about his previous skating experience. "I've done a little bit of skating, I've done some short track skating ten years ago and that was one thing I never managed to do. I could get around the rink alright and in relatively good speed but I couldn't call myself a skater,” he said.
He added: "I suppose that's the challenge to me, I'm starting from a very low level, probably lower than everybody else due to my age, I don't bounce as much as I used to.”
62-year-old Redgrave won gold medals at five consecutive Olympic Games from 1984 to 2000. He has also won three Commonwealth Games gold medals and nine World Rowing Championships golds. He is the most successful male rower in Olympic history, and the only man to have won gold medals at five Olympic Games in an endurance sport.
- Dancing on Ice returns to ITV 1 and ITV X this Sunday (January 12) at 6.30pm.
