The release of FX’s drama, ‘Dear Mama,’ on Disney+ in the UK seems eerily well timed given the news that after 27 years, a suspect has been charged with the murder of the iconic rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur. Only last night, the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed they had arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis for the murder that took place on September 7 1996.

Crafted by the acclaimed director Allen Hughes, the force behind Netflix series ‘The Defiant Ones,’ ‘Dear Mama’ delves into the deeply personal story of the iconic mother and son duo, Afeni and Tupac Shakur, in a captivating five-part series.

Afeni Shakur, a trailblazing figure, was not only an intellectual but also a champion of the people. She emerged as a prominent feminist in the 1970s, navigating her way through the male-dominated terrain of the Black Panther Party.

Tupac, on the other hand, was a rap legend, a poet, a visionary, and a philosopher who etched his name as one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. His fame transcended borders, making him a global symbol, while his outspoken and often controversial stances made him a poster child for modern Black activism.

Their story unfolds against the backdrop of the United States, traversing from a time of revolutionary fervour to the most flamboyant decade in Hip Hop culture.

What is ‘Dear Mama’ about?

“‘Dear Mama’ is both an audio and visual experience. Tupac’s timeless message is undeniable as beats evaporate into soundscapes and his lyrics are revealed to be mantras of passion and politics. It eschews strict chronology for a style that slides back and forth in time, finding linkages between mother and son, 1970s and 1990s, Black activism and Hip Hop, that highlight how much has and has not changed in the struggle for human rights.“

“Through this technique, the eras speak to each other and melt time away, shifting the dual narratives into one definitive portrait of a global superstar and the woman who shaped him, forever linked by love and fate.”

Who features in the docuseries, ‘Dear Mama.’

Aside from using footage of both Tupac and Afeni, some of the late rapper's peers will also feature in the five-part docuseries:

When will ‘Dear Mama’ arrive on Disney+ in the United Kingdom?