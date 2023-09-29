The name Orlando Anderson is once again brought up as Las Vegas police search the home of a former member of South Side Compton Crips.

It has long been considered one of music’s biggest unsolved mysteries, this afternoon an arrest has been made regarding the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. The rapper, both at the height of his fame and the height of the acrimonious “East Coast/West Coast Hip Hop Rivalry,” was shot in the passenger seat of a car on September 7 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas after he attended the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing fight.

Multiple media outlets including the BBC and CNN have reported the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested Duane Keith Davis, also known as "Keefy D" or "Keffe D." Davis, after a raid on his home in July this year. Davis is allegedly associated with the South Side Compton Crips gang and was reportedly present in the car with the gunman during the fatal drive-by shooting in 1996.

The search at Davis's home resulted in the seizure of hard drives, tablets, laptops, and documents related to television shows, documentaries, YouTube episodes, book manuscripts, and movies concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur. Among the items confiscated were a copy of Vibe magazine featuring the late rapper and a book titled "Compton Street Legend," co-authored by Davis.

Their interest in Davis stemmed from his appearance in the Netflix documentary series, “Unsolved,” and the publication of his book a year later, “Compton Street Legend” where he had suggested that he was inside the car with the shooter who killed Shakur. He had previously denied any involvement and was cleared of charges during the initial investigations. However, in the documentary and book, Davis made implications about the events surrounding the murder.

On July 2, 2018, Davis confessed to having a role in the killing of Tupac Shakur after revealing he was dying of cancer and went on to say he was the passenger in the white Cadillac on the night of the incident. He refused to name the other suspects in the car but confirmed that the shooter was Orlando Anderson, his nephew and that it was out of retaliation for getting jumped at the MGM Grand earlier and the alleged $1 million bounty by Puff Daddy.

Davis developed a friendship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, which contributed to the theory linking Diddy to Tupac's murder. This theory emerged in connection with the allegations made by former LAPD detective Greg Kading in a documentary based on his 2011 book "Murder Rap." Kading claimed that Diddy had ordered a $1 million contract for the assassination of Tupac and Suge Knight, which ultimately resulted in Tupac being fatally shot in Las Vegas later that same year. According to Kading's assertions, Davis played a role in facilitating this plan for Diddy, with Orlando Anderson identified as the alleged gunman, though so far this theory has never been proven.

Orlando Anderson, another member of the South Side Compton Crips and the nephew of Duane Davis; Anderson was previously identified as a suspect in the murder, as he had an alleged altercation with Shakur at the MGM Grand hotel on the Las Vegas Strip just hours before the drive-by shooting took place.