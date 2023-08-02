Departure season three premiered in the US and Canada last year, but now the series is finally airing in the UK.
Each season of Departure follows a different disaster - season one centred on the investigation into the disappearance of a British passenger plane over the Atlantic Ocean.
The second season follows detectives as they investigate a high speed train crash in the US which turns into a manhunt when an FBI prisoner disappeared in the chaos.
The third season concerns the rapid sinking of a ferry travelling from Boston to Newfoundland, Canada. The ferry begins to take on water at an alarming speed, and the passengers find themselves in a race against time to make it to the lifeboats before the ship goes down.
Is there a trailer for Departure season 3?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Departure season 3 cast
- Archie Panjabi as Kendra Malley
- Mark Rendall as Theo
- Kris Holden-Ried as Dom
- Karen LeBlanc as Ellen Hunter
- Christopher Plummer as Howard Lawson
- Patrick Sabongui as Shakir Urgessa
- Savonna Spracklin as Annie Sullivan
- Brit MacRae as Jessica Hicks
- Cihang Ma as Michelle
- Thomas Craig as McCauley
- Tyler Elliot Burke as Arlo Shank
- Eric McCormack as Cole Banks
- Pamela Estrada as Lily
- Mikaela Dyke as Terry-Lynn Crawford
- Paula Boudreau as Margery Shank
- Komina Parkinson-Jones as Nina Collins
- Jaeden Noel as Tyler Lupinski
- Wesley French as 1st Mate Dave Sullivan
- Jake Weber as Captain Joe Turner
- Lauren Lee Smith as Linda Halley
- Romaine Waite as Ziggy Reynard
- Susan Coyne as Susan
When is Departure season 3 on Sky?
The third season was released in Canada on Global Television Network in November 2022. UK viewers have had a longer wait for the show.
The first episode of season three will air on Sky Witness at 9pm, with episodes airing at the same time weekly. There are six episodes in the third season.
