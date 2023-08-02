Season three of drama series Departure airs on Sky, months after its US premiere

Departure season three premiered in the US and Canada last year, but now the series is finally airing in the UK.

Each season of Departure follows a different disaster - season one centred on the investigation into the disappearance of a British passenger plane over the Atlantic Ocean.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second season follows detectives as they investigate a high speed train crash in the US which turns into a manhunt when an FBI prisoner disappeared in the chaos.

The third season concerns the rapid sinking of a ferry travelling from Boston to Newfoundland, Canada. The ferry begins to take on water at an alarming speed, and the passengers find themselves in a race against time to make it to the lifeboats before the ship goes down.

Departure season 3

Is there a trailer for Departure season 3?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Departure season 3 cast

Archie Panjabi as Kendra Malley

Mark Rendall as Theo

Kris Holden-Ried as Dom

Karen LeBlanc as Ellen Hunter

Christopher Plummer as Howard Lawson

Patrick Sabongui as Shakir Urgessa

Savonna Spracklin as Annie Sullivan

Brit MacRae as Jessica Hicks

Cihang Ma as Michelle

Thomas Craig as McCauley

Tyler Elliot Burke as Arlo Shank

Eric McCormack as Cole Banks

Pamela Estrada as Lily

Mikaela Dyke as Terry-Lynn Crawford

Paula Boudreau as Margery Shank

Komina Parkinson-Jones as Nina Collins

Jaeden Noel as Tyler Lupinski

Wesley French as 1st Mate Dave Sullivan

Jake Weber as Captain Joe Turner

Lauren Lee Smith as Linda Halley

Romaine Waite as Ziggy Reynard

Susan Coyne as Susan

When is Departure season 3 on Sky?

The third season was released in Canada on Global Television Network in November 2022. UK viewers have had a longer wait for the show.

The first episode of season three will air on Sky Witness at 9pm, with episodes airing at the same time weekly. There are six episodes in the third season.

Advertisement

Advertisement