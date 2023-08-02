Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Gatwick Airport strikes called off as workers vote to accept pay rise
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Tributes to Hazel Huggins as man in 20s charged with murder
Britain’s protected wilderness flooded with sewage for 300,000 hours

Departure season 3 release date: When is crime drama on Sky, cast with Archie Panjabi - and trailer

Season three of drama series Departure airs on Sky, months after its US premiere

Steven Ross
By Steven Ross
2 minutes ago

Departure season three premiered in the US and Canada last year, but now the series is finally airing in the UK.

Each season of Departure follows a different disaster - season one centred on the investigation into the disappearance of a British passenger plane over the Atlantic Ocean.

The second season follows detectives as they investigate a high speed train crash in the US which turns into a manhunt when an FBI prisoner disappeared in the chaos. 

Most Popular

The third season concerns the rapid sinking of a ferry travelling from Boston to Newfoundland, Canada. The ferry begins to take on water at an alarming speed, and the passengers find themselves in a race against time to make it to the lifeboats before the ship goes down.

Departure season 3Departure season 3
Departure season 3

Is there a trailer for Departure season 3?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: 

Departure season 3 cast

  • Archie Panjabi as Kendra Malley 
  • Mark Rendall as Theo
  • Kris Holden-Ried as Dom
  • Karen LeBlanc as Ellen Hunter
  • Christopher Plummer as Howard Lawson
  • Patrick Sabongui as Shakir Urgessa 
  • Savonna Spracklin as Annie Sullivan
  • Brit MacRae as Jessica Hicks  
  • Cihang Ma as Michelle 
  • Thomas Craig as McCauley
  • Tyler Elliot Burke as Arlo Shank  
  • Eric McCormack as Cole Banks  
  • Pamela Estrada as Lily  
  • Mikaela Dyke as Terry-Lynn Crawford 
  • Paula Boudreau as Margery Shank 
  • Komina Parkinson-Jones as Nina Collins 
  • Jaeden Noel as Tyler Lupinski  
  • Wesley French as 1st Mate Dave Sullivan 
  • Jake Weber as Captain Joe Turner 
  • Lauren Lee Smith as Linda Halley  
  • Romaine Waite as Ziggy Reynard
  • Susan Coyne as Susan

When is Departure season 3 on Sky?

The third season was released in Canada on Global Television Network in November 2022. UK viewers have had a longer wait for the show.

The first episode of season three will air on Sky Witness at 9pm, with episodes airing at the same time weekly. There are six episodes in the third season.

All three seasons of Departure are available to stream now on Sky Go and Now TV, and the first season is available on M 5.

Related topics:SkyCanadaNOW TV