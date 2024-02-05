Dimbleby on the Monarch: veteran royal commentator David Dimbleby to present new three-part series
“Dimbleby on the Monarch” will see BBC’s renowned correspondent David Dimbleby look at the evolving face of the modern Royal family this year.
and live on Freeview channel 276
With the first anniversary of King Charles III’s Coronation taking place in May, the BBC is set to launch a new series taking a closer look at the British monarch and its evolving dynamics, hosted by veteran Royal commentator, David Dimbleby.
“Dimbleby on the Monarch” will feature the renowned correspondent hosting the authored series, offering a fresh assessment of the monarchy as it enters a new chapter in its history. The show will delve into the monarchy's power, wealth, and public role, exploring its potential evolution in the future. Dimbleby will engage with insiders and the public, both young and old, to unravel what the current monarchy reveals about contemporary Britain.
Advertisement
Advertisement
David Dimbleby shared his perspective, stating, "It was the late Queen herself who said back in 1992, 'No institution - City, Monarchy, whatever - should expect to be free from the scrutiny of those who give it their loyalty and support, not to mention those who don't.' I have often thought about that comment, and it’s a challenge I look forward to taking up."
Simon Young, BBC Head of History, Factual Commissioning, emphasized the significance of re-evaluating the monarchy's role in modern British life, especially as one reign concludes and a new one takes shape. With Dimbleby's extensive firsthand experience at key moments in recent royal history, he is considered an ideal presenter for the series.
Who is David Dimbleby?
David Dimbleby is a prominent British broadcaster and journalist, born on October 28, 1938. He comes from a family with a strong background in journalism. His father, Richard Dimbleby, was a well-known BBC broadcaster, and his brother, Jonathan Dimbleby, is also a respected broadcaster and author.
Dimbleby is particularly recognized for his extensive career with the BBC, where he has been involved in various roles. He is widely known for hosting political programs, including the BBC's flagship political debate show "Question Time" for many years. Dimbleby has moderated numerous general election broadcasts and has been a key figure in the coverage of major political events in the United Kingdom.
When is “Dimbleby on the Monarch” set for release?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The BBC have yet to announce a release date for “Dimbleby on the Monarch,” but with the mention of King Charles III’s first anniversary of his coronation, NationalWorld would hazard a guess at an April 2024 release date, but will update as and when more details are confirmed - including synopsises for the 60-minute episodes entailing the series.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.