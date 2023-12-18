Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders cast members join Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team for a special festive episode where they will makeover a mental health hub.

The actors and builders will work together to give Butterfly Effect Well-Being, a mental health charity in Essex founded by Angela Hannibal, an upgrade in time for Christmas. Angela founded the hub after the tragic loss of her mother to suicide - she aimed to create a supportive community for individuals facing mental health challenges.

The hub had operated out of a portacabin but the local council offered Angela the use of an empty building. The only catch was that the new venue was in a state of utter disrepair. Enter the DIY SOS team and several of the Albert Square irregulars who were tasked with transforming the building so that it was fit for its important purpose.

Nick Knowles and Natalie Cassidy on DIY SOS EastEnders special

Which EastEnders stars are in the DIY SOS special?

Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler)

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater)

Scott Maslen (Jack Branning)

Perry Fenwick (Billy Mitchell)

Zaraah Abrahams (Chelsea Fox)

Colin Salmon (George Knight)

What did the EastEnders cast say about the DIY SOS special?

Perry Fenwick said: “It was an absolute privilege to take part in this special project for DIY SOS. The team really do amazing work, and to see that first hand, and to contribute to a very deserving cause for the Harlow Community project was brilliant and very humbling.”

The EastEnders cast joined Nick Knowles for the DIY SOS special episode

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles said: “Working alongside our EastEnders friends was an absolute pleasure – they rolled up their sleeves and got down to business. We're forever grateful for the incredible army of volunteers who dedicate their time, enabling us to deliver such crucial projects. I'm thrilled that during this festive season, we can make a positive impact, and this build will hopefully support Angela in continuing the brilliant work she does.”

Where was the DIY SOS EastEnders special filmed?

The special was filmed at the site of The Butterfly Effect Well-Being charity’s new hub in Harlow Essex. The hub is now located at the Latton Bush Centre, The Bungalow, in Harlow, opposite Harlow Tennis Club.

The site is just over 20 miles from where EastEnders is filmed, at the BBC Elstree Centre in Borehamwood.

When is the DIY SOS EastEnders special on TV?