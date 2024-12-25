Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doctor Who’s 2024 Christmas special can be watched all over the world 🎅

The new Doctor Who Christmas special will stream on Disney Plus.

Ncuti Gatwa is joined by Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan.

Here’s how you can watch Joy to the World in the US and the rest of the world.

Disney Plus will be streaming the new Doctor Who special episode this Christmas. Joy to the World continues the sci-fi series tradition of dropping festive classics.

If you are wondering whether it is available outside the UK, don’t worry Santa hasn’t left you out. It will be coming to streaming the same time as it debuts on the BBC.

Former show runner Stephan Moffat is back to write the 2024 Christmas special. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Doctor Who Christmas Special on BBC?

The 2024 festive episode of Doctor Who will air on BBC One (and iPlayer) at 5.10pm on Christmas Day (December 25). The episode is scheduled to run for an hour.

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Joy (Nicola Coughlan). Photo: BBC Studios/James Pardon | BBC Studios/James Pardon

When is it out on Disney Plus for the rest of the world?

Outside of the UK, Doctor Who has made the jump to Disney Plus - and in fact during the 2024 series, episodes would drop on the streaming service before airing on TV in the UK. The Christmas special - Joy To The World - is scheduled to arrive on the streamer at the same time as it airs on the BBC (9.10am PT/ 12.10am ET).

What is Joy to the World about?

The episode introduces Joy, starring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), who checks into a London hotel in 2024, only to discover that her quiet stay is anything but ordinary. When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy’s hotel room? An old enemy of the Doctor’s is lurking in the wings and all of human history hangs in the balance. Can the Doctor save Christmas, everywhere, all at once?

Who is the special guest for the Christmas episode?

Ncuti Gatwa will be joined by his Barbie co-star (and Derry Girls icon) Nicola Coughlan for the Doctor Who Christmas special. It comes after his previous companion Ruby remained in London at the conclusion of the 2024 season - albeit she will reportedly return for episodes in 2025.

