Amazon is cracking down on illegal streaming on old Fire TV Sticks.

While the more modern Fire Sticks have moved away from the Android operating system, the older versions can be ‘cracked’ with sideloading apps that illegally access TV and streaming services.

The tech giant has officially launched a global crackdown to block these illegal streaming apps - marking the first time it’s targeting software installed outside its own app store.

For years, Amazon has kept pirated TV apps off its official platform, but many users got around this by side-loading - manually installing apps that stream paid content like blockbuster films and live sports without permission.

Now, those apps are being cut off.

Speaking to the Sun, an Amazon spokesperson said: “Piracy is illegal, and we’ve always worked to block it from our app store,”

“Through an expanded program led by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), we’ll now block apps identified as providing access to pirated content, including those downloaded from outside our app store.”

Regular Fire TV Sticks used for legitimate streaming will continue to work as normal.

Here is a list of known apps that have already been banned:

Flix Vision

Live Net TV

UK Turks

FileSynced

Blink Streamz

Ocean Streamz

Cinema HQ