Netflix true crime series Killer Sally follows professional bodybuilder Sally McNeil who killed her husband Ray, the father of one of her children

On Valentine’s Day 1995 a California couple’s relationship reached a bloody climax when professional bodybuilder Sally McNeil killed her husband, Ray, shooting him twice with a shotgun whilst her two young children were in the house.

McNeil, nicknamed Killer Sally by the tabloid press, phoned the police after the shooting and admitted to killing her husband but claimed that Ray was abusive and she had acted in self defence.

Despite pleading self-defence, McNeil was convicted of murder and sentenced to 19 years to life to be served at a women’s correctional facility in California - she was released in 2020, after serving 25 years.

Her story is the focus of Netflix series Killer Sally, which also features her son, John, from a previous marriage, and daughter, Shantina who she had with Ray. This is what happened to Sally’s children after their father was killed and their mother sent to prison.

Sally McNeil

Who are Sally McNeil’s children?

Advertisement

Sally has two children - John who was nine and Shantina who was 11 at the time of Ray’s death. The children grew up in Oceanside, California, and the family often struggled to make ends meet.

When Sally’s bodybuilding career took off, they had more money, but their parents argued more and their home life was volatile. Both children took part in the documentary and corroborated their mother’s claims that Ray was violent. They said that Ray had broken Sally’s nose on one occasion, and John claimed that his father beat him a lot and sometimes turned his anger on Shantina.

What happened to John and Shantina McNeil?

After Sally was sent to prison the two children were briefly taken into care before being raised by their maternal grandmother, who lived 3,000 miles away from where their mother was incarcerated.

This meant that the children only saw their mother about once a year whilst she was imprisoned. Both children joined the military in later life and had a strained relationship with their mother, which they are now rebuilding.

John served five combat tours in Afghanistan and later dealt with PTSD and drug addiction, for which he has received treatment. During the time that she was in prison, John stopped speaking to his mother but now speaks to her regularly. He also has a strong relationship with his sister and her son. John has been married previously and now lives in Texas.

Advertisement

John McNeil

Shantina gained a degree in electrical and electronic engineering, and joined the US Army where she worked for 16 years and completed two tours of Iraq and Afghanistan. Shantina also suffered PTSD, which she said was a result of her combat tours and being involved in an abusive relationship.

After leaving the army she worked for an aerospace and defence technology company and now works as an IT network administrator for Defense Logistics Agency. She lives in Grovetown Georgia, and has a son.

Is Sally McNeil in touch with her children?