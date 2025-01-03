Dame Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley In Downton Abbey with Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern | Downton Abbey | ITV/Carnival Productions/Britbox

The brains behind one of the biggest shows on British television in recent years has revealed that a health battle means he spends most of his time in a wheelchair.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Downton Abbey creator Lord Julian Fellowes has been stricken by spinal stenosis - a narrowing of the spinal canal that can put pressure on the spinal cord - and although he has undergone an operation to address the problem, he's not recovered as well as he had hoped to.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "It's true that I do spend too much time in a wheelchair these days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"About 40 years ago, I was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, probably resulting from an early slipped disc. I had an operation and, after quite a long convalescence, I was well again, dancing, riding and the rest.

"Unluckily, a couple of years ago, I was told the condition had returned and, after another operation, I was obliged to recognise that my powers of recovery at 75 were not quite what they had been at 35. Which, I suppose, is no great surprise."

But Julian doesn't feel "unlucky" because other people have "far worse" health issues to deal with.

He added: "I am not entirely immobile, but I do have to remain sitting for most of the time. I don't consider myself unlucky in this. ‘."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Julian Fellowes is largely confined to a wheelchair | Getty Images

Despite his health issues, Julian has no plans to slow down as he's got a third 'Downton Abbey' film in post-production and filming on a third series of 'The Gilded Age' - which he also created - underway.

And just a week ago, the 75-year-old screenwriter announced he will be adapting Donna Leon's acclaimed 'Detective Brunetti' series into a TV series after his friend and mentor, Ileen Maisel, originated the idea but passed away last year aged 68.

Set in Venice, the series will follow Detective Commissario Brunetti as he solves crimes in the Italian city.

The plotline reads: "Unhappy detectives are all alike; a happy detective struggles to stay happy in their own way. In fading Venice, far from the tourist crowds, detective Commissario Brunetti faces a daily battle to protect his city, and his family, from the harsh realities of murder, corruption, and of course the interference of his aristocratic in-laws."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first novel, 'Death at La Fenice', was published in 1992 and the 33rd tome, 'A Refiner's Fire, earned rave reviews upon its release this year.

Ileen and the author are credited as executive producers along with Julian, Gesine Lubben, PK Fellowes and Lawrence Elman.