What is the link between the late Man From U.N.C.L.E actor David McCallum and hip-hop superstar Dr Dre?
David McCallum’s music output might be worth checking out once again, given how many times his tracks have been sampled.
While the acting world mourns the death of ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E’ actor David McCallum, who died from natural causes aged 90, we would also wager that some members of the music community will also be mourning the actor, given his contributions to that world alongside the acting world.
In addition to his acting career, McCallum also ventured into music, releasing several music albums during the 1960s and 1970s. One of his most notable musical works is the album titled "Music: A Bit More of Me" which was released in 1967, featuring instrumental music, and McCallum both playing the oboe and arranging the music himself.
From that album was the popular song ‘The Edge,’ a song that has been sampled countless times but perhaps none more recognisable than its use by celebrated hip-hop artist and producer Dr. Dre on his 1999 comeback album, ‘2001.’
The orchestral bursts that act as the intro to ‘The Next Episode,’ which also featured Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg and Kurupt, are indeed taken from that 1966 track, were sampled from ‘The Edge,’ and given the wealth of great tracks on the album, ‘The Next Episode,’ which was released as a single, became a stand out collaboration between Dre and his proteges.
But Dr Dre was not the only person to sample ‘The Edge’ by David McCallum, and in fact the numbers of people who have sampled the now iconic piece (in terms of sample use) are actually quite surprising when you look at the list.
Who else has sampled ‘The Edge’ by David McCallum?
According to WhoSampled, ‘The Edge’ has been sampled in 43 songs including ‘The Next Episode,’ including that Kevin Federline musical effort.
The list of songs that have sampled ‘The Edge’ by David McCallum
- "M.I.A." by Missin' Linx (1998)
- "No Regrets" by Masta Ace (2001)
- "Talkin' S**t" by Quasimoto (2014)
- "The Edge" by Robosonic (2012)
- "Actions" by John Legend (2020)
- "Burnt Sienna and Avocado" by Emperor Penguin (2000)
- "Fallin' On" by Tash (1999)
- "Good Morning (A Nice Hell)" by Bronze Nazareth (2006)
- "B**ch I'm in the Club" by Kendrick Lamar (2009)
- "Made U Peek (DJ Jazzy Jeff Remix)" by DJ Jazzy Jeff (2009)
- "America's Most Hated" by Kevin Federline (2006)
- "Just Ride" by Kevin Gates feat. Curren$y (2013)
- "Transporter" by Mazaradi Fox (2007)
- "Somebody Needs You" by Lo-Fidelity Allstars (2002)
- "Death Letter (Remix)" by Scaramanga feat. Scholarwise (1998)
- "If a Nuh Jah" by Singer Blue (2002)
- "Principe" by Principe (1998)
- "Here We Go" by Klubbheads (2001)
- "I Say, You Say" by DJ Phantasy, Shodan, and UK Apachi (2005)
- "Ninjas vs Swaggers" by Anthai (2010)
- "Cuento De Hadas Contemporaneo: El Principe Y La Princesa" by Juaninacka (2005)
- "Wa-Do-Dem (Revisited)" by Eek-A-Mouse (2004)
- "Next Ep" by Corner Boy P (2014)
- "Alles Opfer" by Amewu (2022)
- "Panama Peppers" by Vitess (2018)
- "PENISLAND MEGAMASHUP" by Penisland (2021)
- "Revealed" by Invaderz (2002)
- "Freemason" by Bullet Brak (2012)
- "The Edge" by Nash Boogie (2023)
- "Acidrod" by Jokers of the Scene (2009)
- "Nasmaak" by M.O. & Brakko (2008)
- "Angelina's Beemer" by Pheo feat. Cashius Green (2011)
- "Situations (Simon S Re-flip)" by Simon S (2009)
- "Green Light Go" by Jim Jones feat. Swizz Beatz (2013)
- "Mi Sentimiento" by MaxdB (2017)
- "Positive Vibes" by Cabbie (2017)
- "Paper Transfers" by Eff Yoo and Level 13 (2023)
- "Whatever It Takes" by DoamPeace and Dface DXA (2022)
- "Sisters" by Helicopter Rescue (2022)
- "Politicking N****z" by Onatha (2016)
- "Peace God Body Talk" by Serf (2020)
- "Watcha Doin'" by Donvtello (2018)