Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Each week on Dragon’s Den, we watch the dragons - Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Souleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett - invest thousands of pounds like it's nothing into businesses hoping they have just funded the next big business venture.

This season we have also had guest dragons on the series in the form of football legend Gary Neville and the mastermind behind the Kardashian’s businesses Emma Grede. But have you ever wondered who is the richest dragon and how did they make their fortune?

Sara Davies estimated net worth of £37 million

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sara Davies joined the Dragon’s Den in series seventeen of the BBC series (we are currently on season 21). Sara, 39, made her fortune by creating and founding the company Crafter’s Companion. She was just 19 at the time and studying at university.

Deborah Meaden estimated net worth £40 million

The longest serving dragon in the den is Deborah Meaden. The 65-year-old businesswoman has had a few businesses over the years. She began at an early age when studying at university and tried to open a ceramics business in Italy at just 19-years old. After returning to the UK, Deborah became a shareholder in Weststar Holidays and when that went into liquidation, she took over the wool company Fox Brothers.

Dragon’s Den who is the richest and what are their net worths; including guests Gary Neville and Emma Grede (BBC)

Steven Bartlett estimated net worth £68 million

Newest member to the den is Steven Bartlett. You may know him from the award-winning podcast series ‘The Diary of a CEO’ but before he became a podcaster, Steven, 31, founded the company Social Chain from his bedroom when he was just 22. He left his CEO role at the company in 2020 and has since released a bestselling book ‘The Diary of a CEO’ and founded businesses including Thirdweb, Flight Story and Flight Fund.

Touker Suleyman estimated net worth £200m

Touker Suleyman joined the Dragon’s Den lineup in 2013. Toukar, 70, started off in accountancy but moved over to the fashion industry and acquired businesses including fashion label Ghost, and shirt maker Hawes and Curtis. He has since expanded his businesses to focus on motor sports brands including Tru-Tension and Bikesoup.

Peter Jones estimated net worth £490 million

Advertisement

Advertisement

The richest dragon by far is Peter Jones. Just like many of the dragons, Peter started his career at the age of 16 when he launched a personalised computer business - whatever that means? Peter, 57 is also the owner of Peter Jones TV and the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy which helps beginner entrepreneurs.

Peter Jones has had many success stories since joining the programme in 2055. He has invested in the food business of Levi Root’s Reggae Reggae Sauce and Kirsty Henshaw’s allergy friendly ready meals Kirsty’s - you can find both these products in your local supermarket.

The newest season of Dragon’s Den has brought in two brand new guest dragons. Footballer Gary Neville and businesswoman Emma Grede, so how do they compare to the lineup and where do they come on our Dragon’s Den rich list?

Gary Neville estimated net worth £70 million

Gary Neville is best known for being a former footballer who played for Manchester United (1994-2004) and being a sports presenter on Sky Sports. Gary, 49, started getting into property in his early 20’s and now owns a chain of hotels and several town houses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former pro-footballer also bought shares in the football club Salford City F.C in his beloved Manchester. Gary Neville also co-founded production company Buzz 16 which creates features, documentaries and podcasts.

Emma Grede estimated £280 million

If you’re not a fan of the Kardashians, then Emma Grede may not be on your radar. But don’t be fooled by this seemingly unknown as she is the mastermind behind many businesses. In 2015 Emma pitched the idea of a denim clothing brand to Kris Jenner and explained she wanted to team up with Khloe Kardashian. A year later Good American was launched.

Emma, 41, co-founded Skims along with her husband Jens Grede and Kim Kardashian in 2019. The company was valued at over $4 billion in 2023. Not only that, she then went on to launch Safely, a brand of plant-based cleaning and self-care products with Kris Jenner that launched in March 2021.