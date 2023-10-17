Gary Neville and Emma Grede are sitting alongside Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Barlett in series 21 of Dragons’ Den

Alongside the familiar faces of Dragon Den Dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett, Gary Neville and Emma Grede will be joining them as the programme’s first ever Guest Dragons in series 21 of the BBC show, which is set to air next year.

Gary Neville revealed that “It’s a pleasure to join the Dragons as a guest for the new series and see some of the amazing pitches from budding entrepreneurs from different walks of life. It was a privilege to share my knowledge and guidance with the brave entrepreneurs who entered the Den, but you’ll have to wait and see whether I committed to any investments!”

What is Gary Neville’s net worth?

Gary Neville has reportedly an estimated net worth of around £20m. Since retiring in 2011, the Manchester United former footballer has become a television pundit for Sky Sports and has a number of business investments. In 2014, along with his brother Phil Neville, and former Manchester United teammates Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes he bought a portion of Salford City football club.

The Guardian reported in June of this year that Phil Neville “founded his investment company Relentless- ‘my favourite word’- in 2015. It is described as ‘built on inspiration and innovation, supporting businesses from launch , through scale.”

Before Madonna’s Celebration tour dates at London’s O2 arena, she reportedly rented out the whole of Gary Neville’s five star Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester. As if that wasn’t enough the iconic W Hotels is to operate the luxury hotel at Gary Neville’s St Michael’s development in Manchester.

According to The Caterer, “The 180,000 sq ft St Michael’s scheme is being developed by Neville’s Relentless Developments and stakeholders, KKR, Salboy and Manchester City Council. It is set to transform an underused area of the city into a mixed-use scheme including offices, a spa, luxury homes, and restaurants.”

Who is Gary Neville married to and do they have children together?

Gary Neville is married to Emma Hadfield and the couple reportedly met in 2004 when Emma was working as a shop assistant. Gary and Emma share two children together, Molly and Sophie.

How close are Gary Neville and David Beckham?

Former Manchester United teammates Gary Neville and David Beckham have always had a close friendship and Gary Neville acted as David Beckham’s best man when he married Victoria in 1999. Gary Neville recently appeared in David Beckham’s Netflix series where he spoke about David and Victoria’s romance. He said that David “was on the phone to Victoria every second. He would stay on the phone until one in the morning. It was like an addict. He’d drive four hours to spend 20 minutes with her.”

Who is Dragons Den Guest Judge Emma Grede and how much is she worth?

Emma Grede is the CEO and co-founder of denim company, Good American, a founding partner of Skims (alongside Swedish businessman husband Jens and Kim Kardashian) and co-founder of Safely ( a naturally clearing solutions company who counts Kris Jenner as co-founder). According to Forbes, Emma Grede is worth $320m.