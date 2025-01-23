Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dragons’ Deb is back on our screens with some of the biggest names in business hoping to make a magical investment.

The hit BBC show is back on screens, having brought guests dragons such as Joe Wicks, Trinny Woodall and Ema Grede into the den. Series regulars Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Sara Davies., Touker Suleyman and Steven Bartlett have all returned for the 22nd series.

The dragons have all become household names from the show. Steven Bartlett may be one of the youngest entrepreneurs on the show but has the business acumen to back it up - here’s everything you need to know about his net worth and career.

Dragon's Den star Steven Bartlett stars on the 21st series of the hit BBC show. | BBC

How much is Steven Bartlett worth?

Bartlett became a millionaire at the age of just 26, and has continued to grow his fortune. While more specific up-to-date figures are unknown, MoneyWeek reported that his net worth stood at £71 million six years ago.

How did Steven Bartlett make his money?

Bartlett was born in Botswana and moved to Plymouth with his family when he was two years old. After being expelled from Plymstock School in his sixth form year, Bartlett went on to enrol in Manchester Metropolitan University before quitting after one lecture to pursue his business venture.

He launched an online messaging board called Wallpark in 2013. The site was aimed towards students.

One year later, he co-founded social media marketing company Social Chain alongside Dominic McGregor. The company worked with the clients including Apple, BBC and McDonald’s. Bartlett stepped down as CEO in 2020, and the company was acquired by London-based digital advertising company Brave Bison in February 2023 for $10m.

Bartlett has also earned his fortune from notable investments including meal replacement drinks company Huel and nutrition company ZOE.

In 2017, he launched the successful ‘Diary of A CEO’ podcast. The show features interview with guests which have included Richard Branson, Simon Cowell, Jimmy Carr, Jada Pinkett Smith and industry experts.

The podcast and Bartlett found himself in hot water in 2024 after a BBC investigation found that analysis of 15 health-related episodes feature an average of 14 misleading health statements. They also noted that these views and misinformation were made with little to no pushback from Bartlett on the show.

A spokesperson for Bartlett said that the investigation had focused on a “limited proportion of guests”, adding: "The Diary of a CEO is an open-minded, long-form conversation with individuals identified for their distinguished and eminent career and/or consequential life experience. They heard a range of voices, they said, "not just those Steven and the Diary Of A CEO team necessarily agree with.”

In 2020, Bartlett was named on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list. He began appearing on Dragon’s Den in 2021.

When is Dragons’ Den on TV?

Bartlett and his fellow dragons return in a new episode of Dragons’ Den at 8pm on Thursday, January 23. The show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the episode available to watch on catch-up shortly after it airs live. You can also catch up on the series so far on BBC iPlayer.