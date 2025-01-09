Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Body Coach rose to fame in 2014 after his YouTube videos on fitness and cooking went viral.

A new series of Dragon’s Den is set to air on Thursday (January 9 from 9pm) and joining the dragons this season will be The Body Coach star Joe Wicks.

The BBC One show sees aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business idea to five multimillionaire investors. The new season will see the regular dragons - Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman - along with Joe Wicks.

The fitness guru rose to fame in 2014 after one of his YouTube videos went viral and received over six million views. In what was seen as an overnight success story Joe Wicks has grown his empire with several cook books, fitness DVD’s, bootcamp’s and more.

During the Coronavirus lockdown, Joe Wicks ran daily live exercise sessions called PE With Joe on YouTube. The videos were viewed more than 60 million times in eight weeks, earning him a Guinness World Record. He donated all of the earnings to NHS Charities Together. He also received an honorary degree by Loughborough University and was awarded an MBE for his services to fitness and charity.

What is Joe Wicks net worth?

Joe Wicks has an estimated net worth of £55 million thanks to his fitness empire. The Body Coach owns a luxury home in Surrey and a home in Santa Monica in California. It’s not known his home in LA has been affected by the wildfires despite the area being evacuated.

Who is Joe Wicks married to and do they have kids?

The fitness star is married to former model Rosie. The couple began dating in 2016 and married in 2019. They share four young children together and according to reports Joe and Rosie choose to home school because it works best for them as parents.

The new series of Dragon’s Den will be available to watch on BBC One Thursday January 9 from 9pm.

