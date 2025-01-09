Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sue Cleaver recently announced she would be leaving the ITV soap after 25 years.

Coronation Street actress Katy Cavanagh is set to reprise her role as Julie Carp for Sue Cleaver’s exit storyline. Katy and Sue play sisters Eileen Grimshaw and Julie in the ITV soap and have already started filming.

Fans will be delighted to see actress Katy back in Coronation Street after she last appeared on the soap in 2015. Her character will be heading back to Weatherfield in February. According to the Mail Online actress Katy said: 'It is exciting to dust off Julie’s quirky wardrobe again and an absolute joy to step back onto the cobbles. Julie is so much fun, I’ve missed her.”

Producer Kate Brooks added: 'We're delighted to have the inimitable Julie Carp back on the Cobbles. As the ever lovable Julie breezes back into the lives of the Grimshaw’s, not everything is quite as it seems, and Julie's secret sets off a chain of events that has huge ramifications for Eileen.

“Katy has slipped back into Julie's shoes with such ease that it's like she's never been away, and we can't wait for the audience to watch Julie's story unfold; a story full of love, laughter and tears.”

This comes after the ITV soap recently announced two actors will be leaving. Colson Smith revealed his character PC Craig Tinker has been axed after 14 years. Plus actress Charlotte Jordan who plays barmaid Daisy Midgeley will also be leaving after four years.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

