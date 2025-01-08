Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coronation Street actress Charlotte Jordan has quit the ITV soap amid a mass exodus of cast members.

Charlotte, who plays barmaid Daisy Midgeley, is reportedly set to leave the cobbles in scenes due to air later this year, according to The Sun. The 28-year-old has portrayed the fan-favourite character on the soap for the past four years.

Charlotte is said to be keen to expand her roles away from the soap, following in the footsteps of former Corrie star Michelle Keegan. The actress said: “My time at Coronation Street is something I’ll always cherish. After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities.”

A source close to the show said: “Charlotte has loved her time on the cobbles but is young, ambitious and hungry to see what else is out there for her.

“She told bosses last April that her next contract would be her last, giving them a year to craft an exciting exit storyline. She’s still filming now and her final scenes will play out in early summer. She’s adored by cast and crew and will be hugely missed.”

Her announcement means that she has become the fifth actor to be either written off or quit the show since December after ITV cut budgets. Celebrity Big Brother star Colson Smith revealed earlier this week that cop Craig Tinker would be leaving Coronation Street, while soap legend Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen Grimshaw, is also set to leave after 25 years on the show.

Likewise, Sue Devaney, who plays Debbie Webster, is also set to leave later this year following an emotional storyline, while youngster Luca Toolan, who played Mason Radcliffe, left the show just days into January after his character was stabbed and killed in a confrontation with his brothers Matty and Logan. Viewers also watched over Christmas as Helen Worth, who played long-running character Gail Platt, also waved goodbye to the cobbles.

New boss Kate Brooks warned fans last month that she was planning for the departure of characters from the long-running soap. She warned fans to anticipate “some unexpected ones that will send shockwaves”.