A reality TV personality known for appearing on shows like The Hills and Made In Chelsea broke down in tears during an interview.

Stephanie Pratt became emotional in an interview with Sky News as she told how her family have lost their homes in the California wildfires. Stephanie Pratt, a model and the sister of fellow reality TV celebrity Spencer Pratt, lives in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, where more than 30,000 people have fled their homes due to the fast-moving blaze.

The fires have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents, including more than 60,000 in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood. More than 450,000 people are without power throughout the region, according to PowerOutage.us, and five people have been killed.

Speaking to Sky News from London, an emotional Ms Pratt said: "It's just so crazy, I had no idea what was happening.

"I talked to my dad yesterday and he said 'The Palisades is burning'. He said that he was at my brother's house on Chautauqua [Boulevard] and they were just watching the flames come. The firefighters came and said you got to leave."

Ms Pratt said her parents and brother Spencer, who like her starred in the reality series The Hills, were safely evacuated from the area. However, the 38-year-old added that "all of the phones are disconnected" and that she doesn't know what had happened to her home.

She said: "I talked to my neighbour last night and she told me that [Palisades Charter High School] had burnt down, and that's directly behind me, and so had Gelson's Supermarket which is adjacent. I just can't reach anyone to see if my house is okay. I just Googled it and it said that it's destroyed and terrible... I don't know if my house is there."

When she asked her dad about Spencer, 41, who is married to 38-year-old Heidi Montag - another co-star of The Hills - Ms Pratt said he told her "I've never seen him like this". She said: "I'm assuming he's just completely catatonic.

“We don't care about the material things or anything like that, but this was their family home. This is where they raised their two little kids."

Homes have been destroyed across the LA area, including those owned by several celebrities. Diane Warren, Anna Faris, and Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester are among the many celebrities to have reportedly lost their homes in the wildfires still burning across Los Angeles.

Paris Hilton’s Malibu, California home burned down amid the devastating wildfires on Wednesday. She wrote on X: “Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”