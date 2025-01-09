The Traitors UK: Fans think there could be a hidden mother-son duo in this year's group as sisters Armani and Maia leave the castle
This series has already seen shocking banishments, mischievous murders and an invite has already went out to a possible new Traitor, and we’re only four episodes in. With twists and turns along the way, fans are theorising that there may be something going on behind the scenes.
Related duos are no stranger to The Traitors. In series one, undercover couple Alex and Tom shocked their fellow players when Tom revealed in a panic that the pair were actually partners when suspicion was pushed onto his girlfriend.
Last series, we got the iconic ‘Paul just couldn’t be my son... but Ross is!’ line from Dianne when she revealed that the mother and son had entered the show without telling their fellow players of their familial relation. The pair were even able to keep the secret from the group until newly-coronated Traitor Ross was banished from the castle only a few episodes before the final.
So far this series, we’ve already had sister duo Maia and Armani, who took the decision to tell their fellow players from the get-go that they were sisters due to their obvious similarities. While Maia almost immediately picked up on Armani’s unusual behaviour after she was chosen as a Traitor (and later banished by the group), the traitors took the opportunity to murder Maia as soon as her sister was out of the picture.
But eagle-eyed fans are now theorising that another related pair could have been under our noses the entire time.
Fans took to Reddit to share the striking resemblance between Anglican priest Lisa and care manager Alex. After one inquisitive viewer shared images of the pair beside one another, another fan responded: “I did think they looked very similar in terms of facial structure. Not sure if it’ll end up being the case but it would be a good twist.”
Another added: “There’s definitely another relationship reveal to come and this is a fair shout.”
Lisa is already keeping quiet about her priest background to her fellow players, proving that she’s not shy to conceal what needs to be hidden. And with Charlotte putting on a Welsh accent, could Scottish Alex be another player hiding his real accent?
Another fan theorised that the pair may not be related by blood, but by marriage. When asked why he applied for The Traitors in his introduction interview, Alex said: “I watched it with my mother-in-law, and she said, “I think you'd be really good at this.” I mulled it over, watched the second season, and had seen that you could apply for the next. And I thought, you know what, I think I'm going to do that.”
The Traitors continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
