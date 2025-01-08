Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visit Shots! now

With The Traitors returning for its third series, taking centre stage for all of the action is the impressive Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. The imposing property is just one of many UK castles and estates to have featured on popular TV programmes.

While some are closed to the public, others do allow visitors so you can experience these famous filming locations in the flesh. Some even have rooms you can book so you can spend more time really getting to know the place.

Whether you would like to follow in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe when he filmed Harry Potter, or spend the night at a period property after experiencing a Downton Abbey tour, these places have you covered.

The Traitors: Ardross Castle

The historic 220-year-old estate is tucked just north of Inverness, spanning over 100 acres of Scottish highland. In a valuation of the Scots Baronial style Scottish castle, Japan 101 estimated it to be worth £16,993,453 - it was originally bought for agricultural purposes in 1893 for £90,000.

Unfortunately, the site is only available for private hire, including weddings, corporate events, and, unsurprisingly, for TV and film sets. For the full lowdown on The Traitors castle visit the the Andross Castle website.

The Traitors UK is filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands | BBC/Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza

Bridgerton: Hampton Court Palace

If Bridgerton has a special place in your heart, or you are a British history fanatic, Hampton Court Palace, the on-screen home to Queen Charlotte, is a must visit. The former home to King Henry VIII is situated in Richmond and open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm, free to members or you can purchase a ticket for a one-off visit.

The £1bn palace offers the ground’s gardens to relax in and explore and The Great Hall fitted with Henry VIII tapestries. It also offers daily host talks with stories and details about the palace.

If you're looking for a more interactive experience, the place also runs an object handling session every Saturday and Sunday, included in the palace admission ticket or membership, and an annual festival held in the courtyard every summer.

The Crown: Ardverikie Estate

You may recognise this estate from one of Netflix’s top performing shows “The Crown”, featuring as “Balmoral Castle” in many Lady Diana scenes. Located in the Central Highlands spanning over 38,000 acres, you can book a stay in one of their holiday cottages on the estate, which was estimated to be worth around £9.5 million in 2023.

The estate also offers plenty of activities outside of being a TV set, for example, visitors can enjoy various walks, rock climbing, fishing and animal watching sessions. If you're after a cheap day trip, the public are permitted to walk over the public areas of the estate at any time.

Downton Abbey: Highclere Castle

Transformed from its origins in the Anglo Saxon times into the on-screen Victorian castle we know and love, Highclere Castle is the set for the Crawley family in the beloved series Downton Abbey.

The 1000 acre castle resides in Hampshire, estimated to be worth around £142 million today. To visit the once soldier’s hospital and evacuee children’s home turned familiar TV set, you can book a Downton Abbey themed guided tour for £140.

The Castle also offers a tour of the beautiful set of many Downton Abbey weddings and engagements, followed by a champagne afternoon tea over the Valentine's period. If you're in need of a spectacular getaway you can book a stay in the castle’s London Lodge (for two nights) or Grotto Lodge (for three nights).

Pride and Prejudice: Lyme Estate

Located in Cheshire, the estate is used in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, now a National Trust site you can visit in person. The public can walk the 1,400 acre grounds, cafés, shops and explore the historical set for £17 for adults.

The grounds offer a range of formal gardens, ancient woodland and moors as well as wood play areas for the little ones. In February the house is reopening after conservation work, giving the public the opportunity to book a special tour of the establishment.

Doctor Who: Bodiam Castle

Stepping away from the period dramas and into the world of action and sci-fi, Doctor Who’s very own Bodiam Castle is also open to the public. The National Trust’s historic building is located in Bodiam, East Sussex within the Rother Valley, and is accessible to the public for a ticket price of £10 per adult.

Visitors are able to walk an area where arrows were once fired, see ruins once walked by knights, and explore the many spiral staircases of the 14th century castle.

Harry Potter: Alnwick Castle

The Northumberland castle, dating back to the Norman period in 1309 features in the Philosopher’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, highlighted in the broomstick lessons. Family home to the Percys, Alnwick has also been used as a military outpost, a college, and a refuge for evacuees and attracts over 350,000 visitors each year.

The castle, reopening in March, costs £20.50 for an adult, and if you wish to access the Alnwick gardens, this must be booked separately through their website.

I’m a Celebrity: Gwrych Castle

For the reality show fanatics, you'll be pleased to know the Welsh Castle that was used for the lockdown seasons of I'm a Celebrity is open for the public to visit. The Gothic ruins location of the North Wales coastline - used for two seasons of I'm a Celebrity - can be toured for £11.50 per adult or you can book an overnight stay, minus the creepy crawlies of course.

The Castle was bought by the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust after receiving a grant from the National Heritage Memorial Fund.