You can stay at the stunning Sex Education house in Wales and other iconic filming locations

With Sex Education returning for a final season, the beautiful house which has featured as the home of Otis and his mother Jean will also be back on our screens.

It’s the kind of property that gives viewers home envy, but the gorgeous red and white house is also one of several recognisable filming locations that you can rent for a getaway.

It might be the ultimate flex for fans of a TV show, whether it's Netflix romantic drama Virgin River, or HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, to book a room at the same place the series was filmed.

If you have a few hundred pounds in your back pocket and some outstanding annual leave days and are looking for a weekend retreat or a week in the sun, we have you covered with these five properties from famous TV shows that you can book to stay at now.

You can stay at the Sex Education house

Jean’s House - Sex Education

Jean’s house in Sex Education may be one of the nicest properties featured in a Netflix series, and amazingly, you can actually stay there. Rather than being an elaborate set, the house is a functioning B&B called The Chalet, located in Symonds Yat on the Wye Valley in Wales.

The Chalet is a cosy five bedroom house with stylish interiors, and located near cycle trails and spots for wild swimming, canoeing and fishing. Since featuring on Sex Education, the property has had limited availability, and but if you can book, a four night stay will cost you around £3,000 for 10 people.

Ward Castle in Northern Ireland was the setting of Winterfell in Game of Thrones

Castle Ward - Game of Thrones

Have you ever wanted to stay at a real castle? Well, you can but it’s probably quite expensive, whereas the bunkhouse on the grounds of Castle Ward, which doubled for the Stark stronghold of Winterfell in the HBO series is considerably cheaper. The mansion featured in the very first episode of the series and was the setting for King Robert’s visit to Ned Stark and his family.

The grounds come complete with a replica of the archery range from the show, castle turrets, a large woodland, and plenty of walking trails. A stay at the bunkhouse will set you back around £120 per night, not a bad price for such regal surroundings.

Juvet Landscape Hotel

Juvet Landscape Hotel - Succession

This Norwegian hotel has shot up in popularity since it featured in the fifth episode of the final season of Succession (it was also the setting of 2014 sci-fi thriller Ex Machina), meaning that booking a stay here has suddenly become a lot harder. It’s also not an easy place to get to, as you’ll need to catch an internal flight to Ålesund Airport and then drive for 90 minutes to get to the hotel.

The hotel is described on its website as ‘an architectural gem’ and a ‘once-in-a-lifetime escape’. It is surrounded by beautiful wilderness, and is the perfect place to get in touch with nature. Rooms are a little over £100 per night, but the cost of getting there is likely to be considerably higher.

You can book a hotel stay at Snug Cove, where Virgin River is filmed

Snug Cove - Virgin River

There are plenty of places to stay around Snug Cove where Virgin River is filmed on the coast of Bowen Island, Canada. Unfortunately, the iconic cabin owned by Mel in the series is a private property, and besides it’s located on the mainland in Vancouver.

Snug Cove doubles for the idyllic northern California town of Virgin River, where Mel Monroe has begun a new life after getting tired of the hectic nature of LA. The series is known for its beautiful landscapes, and with B&Bs and hotels available across the island, it’s easy to stay overnight at or around Snug Cove, whether at The Cabin in the Woods, Evergreen Cottage, Hummingbird Hut, or Artisan Suites. Prices range from around £160 to £350 per night.

The Love Island Villa is worth around £2.3 million

Love Island Villa - Love Island

Either a worst nightmare of a dream come true, depending on your opinion of the ITV reality show, the Love Island villa is another getaway destination that has found fame on TV. Located in Sant Llorenç, in the Spanish island of Mallorca, the villa looks like the perfect location for a summer break with friends, but it doesn’t come cheap.