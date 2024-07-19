Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EastEnders legends are heading back to Albert Square over the next few months - but who is rumoured and who do the fans really want to see return?

If you haven't watched the BBC One soap in a while but recently switched on you might have thought you had accidentally gone back in time. There has recently been a rise in former idolised EastEnders characters heading back to Walford.

Everyone’s favourite Bianca Jackson (Bianca Jackson) came back for Whitney's wedding earlier this year. Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) came back from the ‘dead’ after it was revealed she was actually living in France under witness protection for the last 25 years. This week on the soap fans saw another familiar face with the return of Jane Beale (Laurie Brett).

EastEnders Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt). | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But it doesn't end there. EastEnders bosses have revealed that Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) and David Wicks (Michael French) will be heading back to the square in the next few months. And now there is even talk of his ex-lover and Bianca’s mum Carol Jackson coming back. Cindy also mentioned her old pal Gita Kapoor in a recent episode so does she’s coming back too?

EastEnders celebrates its 40th anniversary in February 2025 and producers are planning some big storylines for the celebrations. There have been plenty of legendary characters over the years but these are the ones fans really want to see come back.

EastEnders Charlie Brooks who plays Janine Butcher (Getty) | Getty

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) - Mick’s body was never found but he’s currently presumed dead and lost at sea.

Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) - Brother Phil has been feeling lonely lately so bring his brother back. We all want to see the Mitchell brothers back together again.

Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) - She’s currently in prison for her involvement in Mick’s ‘death’ but if he's found alive she could be released.

Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) - Speaking of Janine, her ex-husband who she pushed off a cliff and died could also come back from the dead, after the actor hinted he would love to reprise his role.

Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) - Her son Dean Wicks is currently in prison framed for the murder of Keanu Taylor so will his mum be able to help him?

The list is endless. I mean we could end up seeing Robbie Jackson (Dean Gaffney) come back with his mum or David’s son Joe Wicks (Paul Nicholls) could even appear. If they are bringing back Ian Beale’s exes could Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) return... surely not as she died after being hit by a lorry.

But they did bring Cindy back from the ‘dead’.. let's be honest if the soap decides to start bringing people back from the dead it's got to be Tiffany Mitchell, Roxy and Ronnie or even Dirty Den. Who knows what EastEnders has in store for us but we will definitely be glued to our screens.

