Millions of Eastenders fans tuned into the annual Christmas Day special to find out which of 'The Six' was a murderer... and who their victims was

After months of waiting, Eastenders fans finally got the answers about just what happened in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day 2023. (Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

It was the soap storyline that was almost a year in the making... now fans finally have their answer to just what happened in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day.

Around 3.5 million viewers tuned into Eastenders for the BBC soap's annual Christmas special as 'The Six' storyline finally came to head, after fans were teased a huge Christmas episode way back in February 2023. An unidentified body lying lifeless in the famous pub, surrounded by characters Stacey, Denise, Kathy, Linda, Sharon and Suki sent theories flying over who could be biting the dust and which one of 'The Six' could have been responsible for their demise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could it have been killer Denise, looking to reap revenge on husband Jack for his affair with Stacey? Kathy, who had a score to settle with ex-partner Rocky after he burned down her cafe? Sharon, who might have killed the iconic Phil Mitchell in a bid to conceal the fact that he is the real father of her child? Suki, who faced the wrath of husband Nish and his son Ravi, after they found out about her secret love affair with Eve? Or could it be Linda, who had been cowering after the return of her rapist Dean to the square?

Finally picking up in the Queen Vic, it was revealed that the body on the ground was none other than Nish Panesar. His wife Suki had fled to the pub after he was released from the cells after being accused of Eve's murder (which later proved to be untrue when Eve showed up after his arrest).

Nish quickly caught up with her, and soon found himself in the middle of a brawl after threatening his wife. It was Denise who smashed a bottle over his head, knocking him unconscious and leading Sharon to declare: "He's dead"

However, it wouldn't be an Eastenders Christmas special without an almighty twist. Just when we thought we had the answers to one of the best kept secrets in TV, Keanu burst into the Queen Vic, demanding that Sharon let him see her son Albie, after she told him that he wasn't his father.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple were due to be married on Christmas Day, but the plans were scuppered when Keanu's sister Bernie revealed at the alter that he had masterminded a kidnap plot involving Albie, with Sharon dismayed at the news. In retaliation, she revealed the truth that Keanu wasn't her son's father, with his dad instead being Phil.

After refusing to let him past to see Albie in the pub, Keanu snapped, strangling Sharon and causing chaos in the queen Vic once again. It wasn't until Linda lifted a skewer and stuck the prongs into Keanu's back in a bid to save her friend. At the same time, Suki rushed in to tell the women that Nish was alive and breathing.