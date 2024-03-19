Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the current favourite to play James Bond - and may have already been offered a contract. (Picture: Getty Images)

Former politician and TV presenter Ed Balls has left viewers confused after his "stupid" comments about James Bond.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today (19 March), Ed seemed to put his foot in it as British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is heavily linked to take up the mantle of 007. Insiders suggest that talks have been progressing and the Nowhere Boy actor has already been offered a contract.

Replacing Daniel Craig, who did five films as Bond, Ed was less than impressed by the rumours.

He said: "He needs a haircut, look at him! That is not a Bond. Bond doesn’t have long hair. James Bond, of the Ian Flemming novels, did not have long hair."

Co-host Susanna Reid asked: "Do our secret services require them to have short hair? Is that a requirement from MI5?"

"It’s James Bond, enough said," Ed replied.

On social media, viewers sided firmly against the ex-politician. On Twitter, @seanaa88 said: "Is Ed Balls stupid? He [Aaron Taylor-Johnson] will probably get a haircut before filming starts. The look he has now, in his private life, likely won't be the look he has when he's playing James Bond."

Another user, @hardluck_hotel, said: "Ed Balls on GMB won’t accept Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Bond because his hair is too long. And yes, this was an actual debate on a supposed news show."

Maggie Hobbs added: "[Ed Balls] don't know diddlysquat about anything especially James Bond in the movies - the Ian Fleming books are a different story."

Born in 1990 in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, Aaron Taylor-Johnson began his acting career at a young age - and quickly garnered a reputation for starring in cult classics. In his early years he starred in films such as Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, featuring in Kick-Ass two years later.

One of his more recent projects, Bullet Train, saw him receive abundant praise for his double-act shenanigans with Brian Tyree Henry.