Luther actor Idris Elba is the British public's pick as the next actor to take up the role of James Bond, according to a new poll. (Credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Idris Elba has been named as the British public's number one choice to step into the role of James Bond, amid speculation over the huge film franchises next star.

A poll of 2,000 people by Lottoland.co.uk showed that one fifth of people preferred the Luther star for the 007 role. A new Bond is set to be introduced after Daniel Craig revealed that 2021's Bond flick 'No Time To Die' would be his last as the legendary character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elba, 51, has long been a name rumoured in connection with the 007 franchise, having charmed audiences with his performances in TV roles such as Luther and The Wire, as well as impressing in films such as Beasts Of No Nation and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. He topped the poll, comfortably beating nearest rivals Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill in second and third respectively.

A spokesperson for Lottoland.co.uk, which commissioned the research on behalf of its Casino division, said: “James Bond is a topic that certainly gets the nation talking. There are some really interesting names to make it into the top 20 list, but it’s not a shock to see Idris Elba taking the top spot with his sleek and cool demeanour. Let’s hope the casting agents see this.”

Recent Best Actor Oscar winner Cillian Murphy is another name which has been banded about the the Bond conversation. The Oppenheimer star swept award season for his portrayal of the eponymous nuclear bomb creator, with Oppenheimer's Oscar-winning director also favoured to directed the next Bond film.

The top ten were:

1. Idris Elba 2. Tom Hardy 3. Henry Cavill 4. James Norton 5. Cillian Murphy 6. Tom Hiddleston 7. Tom Holland 8. Jamie Dornan 9. Aaron Taylor-Johnson 10. Richard Madden There were some women in the top 20, with Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke the highest ranked female. Emily Blunt, Helen Mirren and Lupita Nyong'o were also some of the picks, despite 81% of respondents preferring a male star to take up the role again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 46% of respondents said that the choice of the next actor was key to the franchise, admitting that they would not consider watching future films if they don't like the actor. However, most fans (86%) admitted that no matter who casting director choose for the iconic role, some viewers will find reason to complain.