The BBC is set to air the domuentary which will take a peak behind the curtain at Queen Elizbaeth II’s young life

A new documentary is set to give royal fans a peak behind the curtain at Queen Elizabeth II’s young life ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen will show previously unreleased footage of the monarch as a young princess.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 70th year on the throne with country-wide events.

However, for those wanting to get involved with celebrations from their sofa, the BBC will be screening the new documentary.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen will air as part of the BBC’s Jubilee celebrations. (Credit: Getty Images)

What is Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen about?

The young life of Queen Elizabeth II will be on display during Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen.

The BBC has said that the new documentary will show the “fun behind the formality” of the Royal Family, with clips from the monarch’s childhood up until her coronation at the age of 27-years-old.

More than 400 reels of film, which were held privately by the Royal Collection in the British Film Institute, were revewed for the documentary.

The show, which will last 75 minutes, will also feature a special message from her Majesty herself.

What did The Queen say about the documentary?

In the clip, she is seen speaking about her love of home videos, saying that they help to capture “precious family moments”.

She said: “Cameras have always been a part of our lives.

“I think there’s a difference to watching a home-movie, when you know who it is on the other side of the lens, holding the camera. It adds to the sense of intimacy.

“Like many families, my parents wanted to keep a record of our precious moments together. And when it was our turn with our own family, we did the same.”

“I always enjoyed capturing family moments. Private photos can often show the fun behind the formality.

The monarch said that videos and photographs join together all families, adding: “I expect just about every family has a collection of photographs or films that were once regularly looked at to recall precious moments but which, over time, are replaced by newer images and more recent memories.”

“You always hope that future generations will find them interesting, and perhaps be surprised that you too were young once.”

When is Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen on?

The documentary will air on Sunday 29 May at 7:45pm.

What channel is Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen on?

The show will air on BBC1.

It will also be available to watch live on the BBC iPlayer live and on catch-up after it has been shown.

When is the Platinum Jubilee?

The country is set to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with a bank holiday weekend.

The holiday will last from Thursday 2 June until Sunday 5 June.