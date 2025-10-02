Why does Elon Musk want viewers to 'cancel Netflix'? Boycott campaign about Dead End: Paranormal Park creator explained
The X and Tesla owner make repeated called to his followers to “cancel Netflix” after sharing posts from right-wing accounts such as Libs of TikTok taking issue with animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park. In a post amplified by Musk, a clip from the show was shared in which the main character, a teenage boy, tells another character he is transgender. Elon Musk captioned the post: “This is not ok.”
The Libs of TikTok account also shared a screenshot of an alleged post from the show’s creator Hamish Steele on social media site Bluesky which criticised the reaction to the fatal shooting of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.
In the alleged post, which was in reportedly in response to a statement made about the shooting of Charlie Kirk by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Steele said: “Why the f*** are you even commenting on this d***head. You sympathy [sic] for any of the families being slaughtered by your weapons but a random nazi gets shot and it’s a public statement. You’re such a f****** evil s***.”
One former Netflix subscriber posted that they had cancelled their subscription because of “someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids.” Musk quoted this post, declaring that he had made the same move for the same reasons.
Dead End: Paranormal Park is an animated series based on the graphic novel DeadEndia: The Watcher’s Test, written by Hamish Steel.
The show follows characters Barney, a 17-year-old gay and transgender Jewish-American boy, and Norma, a 17-year-old bisexual and autistic Pakistani-American girl, as they take up jobs at their local theme park Phoenix Parks. Alongside Pugsley, Barney’s childhood dog, and a thousand-year-old demon named Courtney, they investigate paranormal goings on at the park.
The series first premiered in June 2022 and a second season aired on the streaming platform in October 2022.
Steele confirmed in January 2023 that the series had been cancelled by Netflix. The show is not being actively promoted by the streaming platform, but episodes are still available to watch on the site.
The ‘Cancel Netflix’ campaign also saw clips of other animated shows available on Netflix posted, which critics have said are “LGBTQ propaganda shows” and “pushing pro-trans agenda” onto children. This included kids animated show Ridley Jones, which featured a bison character who tells the main character they are non-binary, and Ada Twist, an animated series executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, in which young school students set up celebration for a wedding between two men, one of whom is their teacher.
The Libs of TikTok account also share clips from Cocomelon Lane, Gecko’s Garage, Transformers Earthspark, Jurassic Park Camp Cretaceous, and The Dream Life of Georgie Stone, a documentary which follows trans teen activist Georgie Stone whose fight for transgender rights helped to shape law in Australia after she became the youngest person in the country to receive hormone blockers.
The account also shared screenshots of Netflix’s inclusion and diversity report, claiming that the company “celebrate that the percentage of racially underrepresented directors and lead characters has been growing significantly over the past few years”, adding that the streamer “openly boasts about discriminating against White people.” Musk quoted this post with the caption: “Cancel Netflix.”
Steele, who has denied celebrating Kirk’s murder, said that the campaign spearheaded by right-wing accounts and Musk had lead to him receiving abuse via email. He said in a post on Bluesky: “I have mostly been very ok today and found it all quite funny, while really appreciating everyone who has reached out, but the extremely nasty weird homophobic and antisemitic emails have started rolling in and it is getting a little scary so I apologize if I take longer to respond to stuff.”
He added: “My Instagram comments are now flooded with replies saying I AM CHARLIE KIRK and that I celebrated his death (which I never did).”
According to Forbes, Netflix shares were down 2.2% to $1,173.12 as of Wednesday afternoon, after the ‘cancel Netflix’ campaign picked up momentum on social media. Netflix has not commented on the matter.