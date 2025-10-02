What is Dead End: Paranormal Park?

Dead End: Paranormal Park is an animated series based on the graphic novel DeadEndia: The Watcher’s Test, written by Hamish Steel.

The show follows characters Barney, a 17-year-old gay and transgender Jewish-American boy, and Norma, a 17-year-old bisexual and autistic Pakistani-American girl, as they take up jobs at their local theme park Phoenix Parks. Alongside Pugsley, Barney’s childhood dog, and a thousand-year-old demon named Courtney, they investigate paranormal goings on at the park.

The series first premiered in June 2022 and a second season aired on the streaming platform in October 2022.

Steele confirmed in January 2023 that the series had been cancelled by Netflix. The show is not being actively promoted by the streaming platform, but episodes are still available to watch on the site.